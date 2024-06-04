Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024 is the domestic T10 tournament organized by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry. It will be the third edition of the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start on Thursday, June 6, and will conclude on Wednesday, June 12. A total of 12 matches will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 4 in Puducherry.

A total of four teams will participate in the competition. Each team will face the other three teams twice in the tournament. The top two teams will make it to the final of the tournament.

The four teams are: Angels Women, Queens Women, Princess Women, and Diamonds Women.

Angels Women won the last edition of the Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024. They defeated the Diamonds Women in the final of the tournament. Angels Women scored 142 runs for the loss of two wickets, with the help of a century from Sobhana Asha.

Diamonds Women scored 114 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 28 runs. Sobhana Asha took three wickets as well and won the Player of the Match award.

Angels Women won the 2022 edition of the Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament as well and defeated Princess Women in the final by eight runs.

Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, June 6

Match 1 - Angels Women vs Queens Women, 9:00 AM

Match 2 - Princess Women vs Diamonds Women, 11:30 AM

Friday, June 7

Match 3 - Angels Women vs Diamonds Women, 9:00 AM

Match 4 - Queens Women vs Princess Women, 11:30 AM

Saturday, June 8

Match 5 - Angels Women vs Princess Women, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - Diamonds Women vs Queens Women, 11:30 AM

Sunday, June 9

Match 7 - Queens Women vs Diamonds Women, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Princess Women vs Angels Women, 11:30 AM

Monday, June 10

Match 9 - Princess Women vs Queens Women, 9:00 AM

Match 10 - Diamonds Women vs Angels Women, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, June 11

Match 11 - Diamonds Women vs Princess Women, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - Queens Women vs Angels Women, 11:30 AM

Wednesday, June 12

Final - TBC vs TBC, 11:30 AM

Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Siechem Pondicherry Women T10 Tournament 2024: Full Squads

Angels Women

Aradhana M, Madhivadhani A, Nisha Seetharamun, Sayali A Lonkar, Tamanna Nigam, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Arthika Velmurugan, Dhanya V, Lella Tejaswini, Betha Raghavika (wk), Thilagavathy M (wk), Abirame Ramamurth, Dhivya Mohanraj, Gayathri E, Shivi Pandey, Vasanthi Dhanraj

Queens Women

Aashna Patidar, Dirisha S, Kutty Jincy George, Pooja Saravanan, Sivasakthi Ramesh, Yashi Pandey, Divya Murugadass, Hemasri Aravamuthan, Sonal Patil, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Thariga J (wk), Anjana Baggam, Maya Sonawane, Niharika Bvv, Prerana Kini, Sree Varshini D

Princess Women

Amruta Saran (c), Prasanna Mohanraj, Rohini Mane, Sherly Rani Bonaro, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Gautami Naik, Priyambika Patel, Revathy M, S Maithreyee, John Stephy (wk), Sanjiya Prajapat (wk), Sunayana Mishra (wk), Kaviya M, Soniya Prasad, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Varshitha Murthy

Diamonds Women

Krishanthini B, Pavithra Mukilesh, Shaine Lincy, Sushmitha Anthony, Anika Kumaresan, Poonam Khemanar, Vedha Varsha S, Shalini B (wk), Arunadevi Sekar, Divietha M, Gayatri Gounasilane, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Prathana A, Priyanka Koushal, Pushpalatha

