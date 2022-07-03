Singa Championship Series, 2022: Full schedule, match timings, squads and live streaming details

The Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) is hosting a four-match T20I series between Singapore and Papua New Guinea (PNG) that got underway on Saturday, July 2. The entire series will be played at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

The home side will enter the competition after playing a T20I series against Malaysia recently. Singapore registered a win in the first game but later lost the series after registering defeats in the other two matches.

Papua New Guinea, on the other hand, are coming into this series after playing their last match against Oman, whom they defeated by 85 runs.

With both sides losing their previous fixtures, they would be keen to make it big and return to winning ways in this series. PNG defeated Singapore by 43 runs in their previous encounter and have the edge coming into this competition.

Singa Championship Series, 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

July 2, Saturday

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea, 1st T20I, 5:00 PM

July 3, Sunday

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea, 2nd T20I, 5:00 PM

July 5, Tuesday

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea, 3rd T20I, 5:00 PM

July 6, Wednesday

Singapore vs Papua New Guinea, 4th T20I, 5:00 PM

Singa Championship Series, 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code App and website will live stream all four matches of the series between the two sides for all fans in India.

Singa Championship Series, 2022: Squads

Singapore

Aritra Dutta, Surendran Chandramohan, Rezza Gaznavi, Navin Param, Manpreet Singh (wk), Aryaman Sunil, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Amjad Mahboob (c), Akshay Puri, Vinoth Baskaran, Aman Desai, Rohan Rangarajan, Arjun Mutreja, Neil Karnik, Vikas Puri

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Charles Amini, Simon Atai (wk), Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Alei Nao, Kabua Morea, Dogodo Bau

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far