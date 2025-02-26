Singapore vs Bahrain T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Bahrain will square off against Singapore in a five-match T20I series in Singapore. The Singapore National Cricket Ground will be the host venue for the upcoming series.

Bahrain will enter this T20I series, coming on the back of a comfortable 4-1 T20I series victory over Indonesia in February 2025. Under the captaincy of Ahmer Bin Nasir, they will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming series. They boast experienced cricketers like Fiaz Ahmed, Rizwan Butt, and Abdul Majid.

Meanwhile, Singapore participated in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier A in September 2024. They finished fourth in the points table with four wins and two losses. The host will look forward to continuing their three-match winning streak.

On that note, let's look at the series schedule, squads, and match timings:

Singapore vs Bahrain T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, February 28

Match 1 - Singapore vs Bahrain, Singapore National Cricket Ground (SNCG) - 11:30 AM

Saturday, March 1

Match 2 - Singapore vs Bahrain, Singapore National Cricket Ground (SNCG) - 11:30 AM

Sunday, March 2

Match 3 - Singapore vs Bahrain, Singapore National Cricket Ground (SNCG) - 11:30 AM

Tuesday, March 3

Match 4 - Singapore vs Bahrain, Singapore National Cricket Ground (SNCG) - 11:30 AM

Wednesday, March 4

Match 5 - Singapore vs Bahrain, Singapore National Cricket Ground (SNCG) - 11:30 AM

Singapore vs Bahrain T20I Series 2025: Head-to-Head records

Bahrain and Singapore have faced each other twice in the Quadrangular T20 Series in Malaysia. The first match ended in a tie, with Bahrain securing victory in the Super Over. They claimed a six-wicket win in the second encounter.

Singapore vs Bahrain T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot access live streaming of the Bahrain vs Singapore T20I 2024-25.

Singapore vs Bahrain T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

Bahrain

Asif Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Rishabh Ramesh, Sohail Ahmed, Imran Anwar, Muhammad Basil, Sai Sarthak, Ahmer Bin Nasir (C & Wk), Prashant Kurup (Wk), Shahbaz Badar (Wk), Ubaid Martuza (Wk), Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Asif Shaikh, Imran Khan, Muhammad Salman, and Rizwan Butt.

Singapore

Amartya Kaul, Raoul Sharma, Riaan Naik, Suryansh Gulecha, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Hari Kukreja, Ishaan Sawney, Janak Prakash, Thilipan Omaidurai, Aman Desai (Wk), Manpreet Singh (Wk), Harsha Bharadwaj, Pranav Sudarshan, and Vinoth Baskaran

