Siriwardana, Vandersay, Mendis in Sri Lanka WC squad

Kandy: Sri Lanka's Milinda Siriwardana is bowled out by India's Jasprit Bumrah during the 3rd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Aug 27, 2017. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Colombo, April 18 (IANS) Milinda Siriwardana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Jeevan Mendis made comebacks as Sri Lanka on Thursday announced their 15-man squad for the World Cup starting May 30 in England and Wales.

Siriwardana and Vandersay last played an ODI for Sri Lanka in October 2017, against Pakistan in Sharjah, while Mendis' previous appearance in the format came in the 2015 World Cup tie against Afghanistan.

However, many of the regulars, including Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga and Akila Dananjaya, were excluded from the squad while Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Kasun Rajitha and Wanindu Hasaranga have been placed on the standby list.

Veteran Angelo Matthews also made a comeback to the squad after being dropped from the ODI team last year over fitness concerns. Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeewan Mendis and Siriwardana complete the all-rounder contingent alongside Matthews.

Sri Lanka also named Dimuth Karunaratne as skipper relacing Lasith Malinga who would spearhead their bowling attack in the tournament.

Nuwan Pradeep and Suranga Lakmal have been slot into the seam department, while Vandersay comes in as the only specialist spinner.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana