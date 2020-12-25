SIX v STA Prediction: Who will win the BBL match?

The top spot in the BBL standings is on offer as the Sydney Sixers take on the Melbourne Stars in a repeat of last season's final. Both teams have made excellent starts to this year's season and fans are in for a cracking contest at the Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

Rain prevented the Melbourne Stars from keeping their 100% record intact last time out against the Perth Scorchers. Maxwell and co will want revenge for last season's BBL final and will also look to maintain their unbeaten record this season.

The Sydney Sixers began their BBL defence with a shock defeat, but have bounced back really well with two thumping wins over the Renegades and the Strikers.

Led by the big-hitting of Josh Philippe, Dan Christian and Jordan Silk, the Sixers have lived up to their name so far this season. Jason Holder and Carlos Braithwaite have shown glimpses of their quality this year. They will be looking to come out on top as they go up against compatriots Nicholas Pooran and Andre Fletcher on Saturday.

The Stars also have a squad packed with big names, including the Australia trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa. They have hardly put a foot wrong so far this season and look to be a class above the rest at the moment. As long as the Stars don't get overconfident, they will go far into the tournament.

The last time these two sides met was in the BBL 09 final when the Sydney Sixers tasted victory. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the latest installment of this mouth-watering match-up.

BBL 2020-21, Sixers vs Stars: Match prediction

Carlos Braithwaite showed his bowling ability for the Sixers in their last game.

The Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars are two of the most talented teams in the BBL. Both have rosters filled with T20 specialists and game-changers.

With the batting talent on show, fans could be in for a big run-fest on Saturday. While both teams have class bowlers, the batting ability of both teams is on another level. Whoever comes out on top will issue a big statement to the rest of the teams going into the next phase of the tournament.

Expect this to be a hard-fought game between two BBL heavyweights. The Sixers and the Stars have both dominated teams so far this season. The team that wins the game will take a lot of momentum into their next few matches.

While the Sixers have some very talented batsmen in their ranks, a case could be made for their bowling attack not being on the same level as the Stars. This could prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars will win in a close contest