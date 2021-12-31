SIX vs REN prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Melbourne Renegades in the 30th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 1.

The Renegades, led by Nic Maddinson, have looked completely out of sorts in the ongoing edition of the T20 competition. They started their campaign with a two-run win over the Adelaide Strikers, but have lost five games in a row since then. Their net run rate of -1.758 is the worst among the eight participating teams.

They will be heading into this next game following a hefty 85-run loss against the Hobart Hurricanes. Their decision to field first backfired big time, as the Hurricanes racked up a massive score of 206-5 in their allotted twenty overs.

Reece Topley picked up two wickets, and bowled at an economy rate of 4.25, but he didn’t get much support from the others. Kane Richardson conceded 63 runs in four overs at a staggering economy rate of 15.75. Zahir Khan and Jack Prestwidge also went for quite a few.

Ben McDermott’s 65-ball 127, laced with nine fours and as many sixes, put the Renegades bowlers under the pump. In response, Sam Harper blazed away to a 35-ball 57 while opening the batting, but his effort went in vain as the Renegades were bowled out for 121.

Meanwhile, the Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have usurped the Perth Scorchers from the top of the points table. With six wins from seven games, the Sixers have looked clinical thus far in the tournament. In their previous game on December 29, they beat the Brisbane Heat by two wickets.

After being put in to field first, the Sixers bowled the Heat out for 105 in 19.1 overs. Sean Abbott was the star of the show with four wickets. Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis bagged two scalps apiece.

The Sixers, in their run chase, were reduced to 47 for eight in 12.5 overs. However, Dwarshuis and Abbott put on 59 runs for the ninth wicket to see the Sixers romp across the finish line.

Can the Renegades beat the Sixers?

BBL - Renegades vs Sixers

The Sixers, without a doubt, seem the clear favourites to win this upcoming game. The Renegades need to pull a rabbit out of their hat to have any chance of winning their next match.

The Sixers, in their previous clash, also showed that they have the potential to make a comeback after being pushed onto the backfoot.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this game.

