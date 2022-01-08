SIX vs SCO prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Perth Scorchers in the 42nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have had an impressive campaign in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Having garnered 29 points from 10 games courtesy of eight wins, the Scorchers are placed on top of the points table with an impressive net run rate of 1.085.

But they will be going into their next game on the back of a six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Sydney Thunder. In a rain-curtailed 18-over game, the Scorchers could only score 133 for the loss of nine wickets after batting first.

Cameron Bancroft top-scored for them with a 30-run knock. Ashton Agar scored a quickfire 10-ball 22 and propelled the Scorchers to a respectable score. Thereafter, the Thunder tracked the target down with six balls to spare. Andrew Tye picked up two wickets for 38 runs in four overs, but he didn’t get much support from others.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with a net run rate of 1.034. They have every chance of wresting the second spot from the Sydney Thunder. The Sixers will go into the match after losing to Turner’s Scorchers itself by 10 runs.

After being put in to field first, the Sixers did an excellent job as the Scorchers could only score 143 for eight. Hayden Kerr put his best foot forward as he picked up four crucial wickets and gave away 32 runs in four overs. Daniel Christian also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

From there on, Christian tried to single-handedly take the Sixers home after they were reduced to 67 for six in 12.5 overs. The right-hander scored 73 runs off 61 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

Can the Sixers beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Scorchers v Sixers

The Scorchers have lost two games, but they haven’t lost any momentum thus far in the championship. The Sixers have indeed played well, but they need to be at their best to have any chance of beating Turner and Co.

The Scorchers will go into the next game as the favorites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game on Sunday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Sixers beat the Scorchers? Yes No 6 votes so far