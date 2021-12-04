SIX vs STA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) and Melbourne Stars (STA) will lock horns in Match No.1 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, are the two-time defending champions and a lot will be expected of them. In last season’s final, they defeated the three-time champions Perth Scorchers by 27 runs.

The Sixers have already named their squad for the game against the Stars. England right-arm fast bowler Chris Jordan and seamer Nick Winter are all set to make their debuts for the Sixers in their first game. However, left-arm speedster Ben Dwarshuis wasn’t considered for selection after undergoing rehabilitation for his side strain.

Dwarshuis is likely to return in the next six to 10 days. Sean Abbott has been included in the squad, albeit he is set to take up Australia A duties. The focus will also be on the likes of Josh Philippe and James Vince, who have both been outstanding for the Sixers.

The Stars, on the other hand, will be led by swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Stars have played in the final of the BBL as many as three times, but haven’t been able to get their hands on the trophy.

They have already named their 14-member squad for the next game. Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, two of their most prolific players, are expected to step up for the Stars. Hilton Cartwright has played quite a few match-winning knocks for the Stars and the focus will also be on him. Joe Clarke has also added valuable experience to the squad.

Can the Stars (STA) beat the Sixers (SIX)?

Melbourne Stars Media Opportunity

There’s not much to separate the two teams as far as head-to-head records are concerned. Even at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Stars have managed wins in three out of seven matches.

The Sixers have a strong batting unit and will be under a bit of pressure as they are the defending champions. The team batting second is expected to win the first match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: The team batting second to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Stars beat the Sixers? Yes No 4 votes so far