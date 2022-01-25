SIX vs STR Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will lock horns in the Challenger of the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday, January 26, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, finished second in the group stage, with 35 points from 14 games. Their net run rate of 1.027 was the best among the eight participating teams in the tournament. However, they lost to the Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier.

On Saturday, January 22, the Scorchers defeated the Sixers by 48 runs at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. It marked the third time Henriques and co. went down to the Scorers in the ongoing BBL edition.

After batting first, the Scorchers scored 189-3. Opener Josh Inglis' 49-ball knock of 79 led their charge after which Kurtis Patterson chipped in with a valuable 41-ball 64. Hayden Kerr was the standout Sixers bowler with two wickets.

Chasing the target, the Sixers were bowled out for 141 in 19.2 overs. Left-hander Ben Dwarshuis scored 66 off 29 balls with seven fours and four sixes, but his valiant effort went in vain.

Meanwhile, Strikers, led by Peter Siddle, were once in danger of finishing at the bottom of the points table. However, they have won six matches in a row, and are now one game away from playing the final. They will go into this match after a six-run victory over the Sydney Thunder.

After opting to bat first, the Strikers amassed 184-6, thanks to Ian Cockbain's 38-ball 65, laced with six fours and three sixes. Matthew Short continued his decent run of form, scoring 39 useful runs while opening the batting for his team.

The Thunder threatened to take the game away in their run chase, but the Scorchers kept pegging them back. Jason Sangha and Alex Ross scored half-centuries for the Thunder. Harry Conway and Peter Siddle got two wickets apiece, eventually helping the Strikers prevail under pressure.

Will the Strikers beat the Sixers?

BBL - Strikers vs Sixers

The Strikers lost their first game against the Sixers, but came back to beat them on January 17. Having won six games on the trot, Siddle and Co. must be brimming with confidence, but the Sixers can't be underestimated. Both teams have power-packed batting units, but the chasing team will likely come up trumps.

Prediction: The chasing team to win the game.

Edited by Bhargav

