SIX vs THU Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Sydney Thunder in Match 50 of the 2021-22 Big Bash League on January 15. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground is set to host this cracker of a contest.

The Sydney Sixers squared off against the Melbourne Renegades in their last match and handed them a 45-run defeat. Batting first, contributions from all their batters ensured that the Sixers crossed the 150-run mark at the end of their quota of 20 overs.

Ben Dwarshuis was the star with the ball, claiming figures of 5/26 to knock over a formidable Renegades batting line-up for a paltry 105-run total.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Thunder head into this encounter on the back of a nine-run loss at the hands of the Hobart Hurricanes. Gurinder Sandhu was the star with the ball as he got figures of 2/27 to contain the Hurricanes in a high-scoring contest.

Having lost Matthew Gilkes early, skipper Jason Sangha (19-ball 31) and Alex Hales (17-ball 38) got the Thunder off to the best possible start. A flurry of wickets tipped the scales in favor of the Hurricanes.

Lower order runs from the blades of Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu delayed the inevitable, as the Thunder lost by a slender margin of nine runs.

Will the Sixers (SIX) beat the Thunder (THU)?

Both teams have been impressive in the tournament and have played some sublime cricket in the current edition of the BBL. Sitting in the top half of the points table, both teams will want to finish the group stage on a high and carry forward the winning momentum.

Prediction: On their current form, the Sydney Thunder are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

