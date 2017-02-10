SK Epic Cricket Fails: Mushfiqur Rahim messes up a golden chance to remove Wriddhiman Saha

Rahim could not whip the bails off on two occasions.

Mushfiqur Rahim gobbled a very easy chance on the second day

The one-off Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been a difficult experience for Bangladesh thus far. In the city’s scorching heat, the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side has been chasing leather from the opening session of the game and on the second day, the mistakes in their game began to creep in.

When any of the out fielders commit any sort of error, it is often subjected to heavy scrutiny by the media and the fans. But if the person in question turns out to be the captain, then the level of criticism just goes up a notch.

It was the first ball of the 118th over bowled by off-spinner Mehdi Hasan.Wriddhiman Saha was on strike and he decided to step down the wicket and go for a heave over the top. However, he could not meet the bat with the ball and all Rahim had to do was to collect the sphere and whip the bails off.

You can what the video here.

However, what transpired was something that Indian fans would chuckle over for a long time to come. Rahim managed to collect the ball, but could not take the bails off, not one but on two occasions.

Eventually, he did take it off on the third attempt, but by that time, Saha had grounded his bat back into the crease and the visitors were left, ruing the chance to get a second wicket in quick succession.

It's the kind of error, which if you would have made in school, would have called for the Physical Education teacher to ask you to run 20 errands of the ground.

Bangladesh are already well behind the eight-ball in this game and such an error would only worsen their situation. How much will that mistake on the part of Rahim const Bangladesh? Only time will tell.

At Lunch on Day 2, India had further strengthened their position in the Test match, reaching 476 for 4 with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 190.