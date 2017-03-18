SK Flashback: Virat Kohli saves his best for Sachin Tendulkar's final ODI

A Virat Kohli masterclass helped India dominate Pakistan in what proved to be Sachin Tendulkar's final ODI.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury SK Flashback 18 Mar 2017, 07:23 IST

Virat Kohli scored the chunk of the runs for India

In a contest between the two Asian giants, India and Pakistan, the hype took center-stage even before the first delivery of the match was bowled. With 659 runs haemorrhaged in 98 overs, the extravaganza had every cricket fanatic on the edge of their seat.

While Pakistan went into the break in the ascendancy, it was a Virat Kohli show in the second innings as he produced mayhem in the opposition camp by taking their bowlers to the cleaners and registering India’s second win in the 2012 Asia Cup by six wickets.

While Sachin Tendulkar played his final ODI on 18th March 2012, Kohli’s knock reassured the Indian cricketing fraternity that there was a new man ready to shoulder the mantle of the Indian batting.

On that note, take a trip down memory lane and look at five intriguing moments from Tendulkar’s last ODI.

#1 Jamshed and Hafeez maul India

India had lots to worry about when Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez were at the crease

The day witnessed records tumble as Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez amassed a partnership of 224 runs in 36 overs – Pakistan’s highest opening stand till date in One Day Internationals. While Jamshed racked up the first of his three centuries versus India, Hafeez didn’t make it any easier for the Indian team either with a well-compiled 105 runs.

On a batting belter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, all India could do was to wait for the two openers to commit a mistake with the pitch offering no assistance whatsoever. The stand was broken when Jamshed went for a slog-sweep and top-edged it into the hands of Irfan Pathan at short third-man.