SK Humour: 5 bowlers with weird habits

5 bowlers with weird habits

This is a satirical article meant to elicit a chuckle and does not intend to hurt anybody's sentiments.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 21:02 IST

Stop him, somebody!

Which batsman, in the right frame of mind, will want to check whether his helmets, pads and gloves are in the right place before each delivery?

Steven Smith must have had a very traumatic childhood where his neighbouring kids used to run away with his cricket kit. Why else would he need to touch each of his cricketing gear before each delivery? C'mon skippah, nobody is going to take it off you before each ball.

Smith might be quirky, almost dancing in the crease to show AB de Villiers that he isn't the only one with the moves, but Smith is one obsessive cricketer; obsessed to his cricketing gear like a seven-year-old is to crayons. But aren't all cricketers self-obsessed freaks?

Take the case of Kevin Pietersen who dared to strip the centre of his hair in his first Ashes series with a dye that eerily matched England's ODI kit colour. Or Andre Nel, the cute Red Riding Hood from South Africa who was silenced by Sreesanth's helicopter dance. Oops! We do not even want to get started on Sreesanth.

The fact is most cricketers do have quirky habits, unusual and awkward to the spectators at first, but eventually, they all turn into familiar sights. Bowlers are rather ignored in this category. But there are some mind-blowingly crazy guys in this category, mind you.

#5 Imran Tahir's marathon run

You wouldn't want to be a South African fielder when Imran Tahir is bowling well. If that leggie gets a wicket, each of the Proteas squad members is forced to take a sprint to the boundary line to catch this guy from not running out of the stadium.

They have got some pretty quick men, mind you, and this has prevented Imran Tahir from running out through the stadium gates. Inzamam-Ul-Haq would be pretty pleased (Oh, the chuckles!) that this leg-spinner from Pakistan met a South African woman, moved to the country and played for his adopted nation. Saved Inzy from some jogging, didn't he?