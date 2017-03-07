SK Play of the Day: Wriddhiman Saha's brilliance helps send Matthew Wade back

Saha played a key role in removing Wade.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan SK Play of the day 07 Mar 2017, 14:33 IST

Wriddhiman Saha’s brilliance helped India remove Wade early

India are well on their way to register a series-levelling win in the second Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru thanks to a superb bowling effort from both the quick men and the spinners, that has kept them in front from the post Lunch session onwards.

Ishant Sharma removed Matt Renshaw early before R Ashwin turned on the screws, removing the dangerous David Warner to bring his side back into the game. Umesh Yadav then removed Shaun Marsh, who was albeit a bit unlucky and then got rid of captain Steve Smith as well to put the visitors in big trouble.

Ashwin then removed Mitchell Marsh and off the final over before Tea, dismissed Matthew Wade to leave the visitors reeling.

But the dismissal of Wade was as much Ashwin’s wicket as much as it was Wriddhiman Saha’s, who played an equally decisive role in the dismissal. The off-spinner delivered a ball on the off stump and the left-hander prodded the ball, it took the bat and the pad and Saha dived full length forward to claim a sensational catch and further strengthen India’s position in the game.

It was the type of catch which only further exemplified the intensity with which the team was playing in the middle and meant that heading into the Tea break, it was Kohli’s men who well-and-truly had the edge.

Following the break, the off-spinner removed Mitchell Starc, who has been superb with the bat in this series cheaply and it only further put India in the driver’s seat for a win.

Twitter was in full praise of Saha for his effort:

Great catch by wicketkeeper Saha

Wadey gone

87 runs to win 4 wkts in hand#TestyTeaBreak#CmonPeteMitchSOKGazJosh#IndvAus — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 7, 2017