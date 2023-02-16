SL-W vs AUS-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Sri Lanka Women will lock horns with Australia Women in today's first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Both teams have earned four points from their first two matches and are aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins in the competition.

Defending champions Australia Women started their campaign with a big victory against New Zealand Women and followed it up with a win against Bangladesh Women. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are coming off wins against South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women.

Australia Women will start as the favorites to win this game, but Sri Lanka Women also have a lot of momentum on their side. Before this exciting Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match starts, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record.

SL-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women by 6-0. The two teams have faced off six times, with the Islanders losing every game.

SL-W vs AUS-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia Women have a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka Women on the grand stage. The Meg Lanning-led outfit won matches in 2016 and 2020.

Last 5 SL-W vs AUS-W matches

Australia Women have registered wins in each of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka Women. Here's a brief summary of their last five encounters in the shortest format of the game:

AUS-W (123/5) beat SL-W (122/6) by 5 wickets, Feb 24, 2020. AUS-W (226/2) beat SL-W (94/7) by 132 runs, Oct 2, 2019. AUS-W (87/1) beat SL-W (84/8) by 9 wickets, Sep 30, 2019. AUS-W (217/4) beat SL-W (176/7) by 41 runs, Sep 29, 2019. AUS-W (63/0) beat SL-W (59/8) by 10 wickets, Sep 26, 2016.

Will Australia Women maintain their undefeated record against Sri Lanka Women in the Women's T20 World Cup? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes