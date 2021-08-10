SLC Invitational T20 League 2021: Full schedule, squads & match timings 

Sri Lanka Cricket is all set to conduct a four-team T20 tournament called the SLC Invitational T20 League 2021. This competition is an excellent opportunity for players to prepare for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup. All games of the tournament will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

SLC Blues, SLC Grays, SLC Reds and SLC Greens are the four participating teams in the tournament. Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dinesh Chandimal and Ashan Priyanjan will lead the respective teams.

Each team will get a chance to play a total of six matches in the league stage. The top two sides at the end of the league stage will qualify for the final to be held on the 24th of August.

SLC Invitational T20 League 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All timings in IST)

August 12, Thursday

SLC Grays vs SLC Greens, 2:30 PM

SLC Blues vs SLC Reds, 7:00 PM

August 14, Saturday

SLC Reds vs SLC Grays, 2:30 PM

SLC Blues vs SLC Greens, 7:00 PM

August 16, Monday

SLC Reds vs SLC Greens, 2:30 PM

SLC Blues vs SLC Grays, 7:00 PM

August 18, Wednesday

SLC Reds vs SLC Blues, 2:30 PM

SLC Greens vs SLC Grays, 7:00 PM

August 20, Friday

SLC Greens vs SLC Blues, 2:30 PM

SLC Grays vs SLC Reds, 7:00 PM

August 22, Sunday

SLC Grays vs SLC Blues, 2:30 PM

SLC Greens vs SLC Reds, 7:00 PM

August 24, Tuesday

Final, 7:00 PM

SLC Invitational T20 League 2021: Squads

SLC Greens

Kamindu Mendis will represent SLC Greens in the SLC Invitational T20 League 2021

Ashan Priyanjan (c), Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Mahela Udawatte, Krishan Sanjula, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Saminda Fernando, Shammu Ashan Ramesh Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Gamage.

SLC Blues

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the Blues in the SLC Invitational T20 League 2021

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Angelo Perera, Sadheera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Hishan Randika, Himasha Liyanage, Pawan Ratnayake, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Samarakoon, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Kalana Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Shiran Fernando.

SLC Reds

Avishkha Fernando will represent SLC Reds during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2021

Dinesh Chandimal (c), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dhananjaya, Sandun Weerakkody, Oshadha Fernando, Maditha Lakshan, Asela Gunaratne, Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chamika Karunaratne, Jehan Daniel, Santhush Goonetileke, Binura Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake.

SLC Grays

Dasun Shanaka will lead the Greys in the SLC Invitational T20 League 2021

Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Lasith Croospulle, Sangeeth Cooray, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanindu Fernando, Chathuranga de Silva, Lahiru Madushanka, Milinda Siriwardena, Koshan Jayawickrama, Udith Madushan, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Gunasekara, Matheesha Pathirana.

