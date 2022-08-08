SLC Invitational T20 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

Sri Lanka Cricket is set to host the second edition of the SLC Invitational T20 League from August 8-15.

SLC Greys will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating the SLC Reds in the final last season.

A total of four teams will take part in the upcoming edition. The participating sides are SLC Greys, SLC Reds, SLC Greens, and SLC Blues.

R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium will host all matches of the competition. SLC Greys will play the tournament's first match against SLC Reds in a rematch of last year's final.

SLC Invitational T20 League 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 8, Monday

SLC Greys vs SLC Reds, 3:00 PM

SLC Blues vs SLC Greens, 7:30 PM

August 10, Wednesday

SLC Greens vs SLC Reds, 3:00 PM

SLC Greys vs SLC Blues, 7:30 PM

August 13, Saturday

SLC Greys vs SLC Greens, 3:00 PM

SLC Blues vs SLC Reds, 7:30 PM

August 15, Monday

Final, 7:30 PM

SLC Invitational T20 League 2022: Live Streaming Details

The SLC YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans across the world.

SLC Invitational T20 League 2022: Squads

SLC Reds

Kusal Mendis (C), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Pabasara Waduge, Kalana Perera, Kevin Koththigoda, Sithara Gimhan

SLC Blues

Charith Asalanka (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Udara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ashen Daniel, Nipun Ransika

SLC Greens

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, Saminda Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage

SLC Greys

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Ashan Randika, Sanegeeth Cooray, PT Dabare, Minod Bhanuka, Movin Subasingha, Muditha Lakshan, Akila Dhananiava, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Milan Rathnayake, Lakshan Gamage, Nimsara Atharagalla, Pulina Tharanga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Kasun Vidura Adikari

