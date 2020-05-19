'Sledging from guys like Mushfiqur Rahim helps motivate me while chasing,' says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the world's best run-chasers

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday spoke about his love for chasing and how he would dream of winning matches for the country even during his childhood.

In a candid chat with Bangladesh star cricketer Tamim Iqbal, Virat Kohli shed light on how the opposition's approach to sledge the Indian cricket team captain works out in his favour during run-chases.

"Sometimes someone like Mushfiqur says something behind the stumps and I get motivated. You need to have self-confidence. When I was small I would watch matches and if India would lose, I would sleep with the thought that I could have won the match for the country," says Virat Kohli.

One of the world's best batsmen currently, Virat Kohli's numbers while chasing speak volumes of the Indian cricket team captain's skill during run-chases. From 142 matches in which the Indian team chased targets, Virat Kohli has amassed 7039 runs at an average of 68.33.

Virat Kohli averages 96.21 in successful run-chases

If one was to dig up his numbers from matches in which India have won matches while chasing, Virat Kohli's numbers are even better. From 89 such games, Virat Kohli has scored 5388 runs with 22 centuries at a stunning average of 96.21 and a strike rate of 97.76.

Having tasted unparalleled success during run-chases for India during run-chases, Virat Kohli furthered elucidated on how he considers winning matches for the country while chasing as an opportunity rather than a pressure situation.

"Chasing is a situation in which you know how much to score and how to score the runs. There isn't a more clear situation than this. I don't feel any pressure (while chasing), I see it as an opportunity to remain not out and see the team win," Virat Kohli added.

The Indian cricket team captain was scheduled to turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as part of IPL 2020. However, with the coronavirus pandemic delaying the commencement of the cash-rich league, it remains to be seen as to when Virat Kohli next features in a live cricket match.