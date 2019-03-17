×
Smith, Warner reunite with Australian cricket team

IANS
NEWS
News
118   //    17 Mar 2019, 12:02 IST
IANS Image
Australian cricket captain Steve Smith. (File Photo: IANS)

Dubai, March 17 (IANS) With the one year ban on Steve Smith and David Warner for their involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy in South Africa ending later this month, the duo have reunited with the Australian cricket team ahead of the series against Pakistan here.

The move was aimed at allowing the players to gel together keeping the 2019 World Cup on the mind. The showpiece event will now see the return of Smith and Warner into the national set-up before which they will head to India to join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

While Smith is set to play for Rajasthan Royals, Warner will ply his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"It's been awesome. It's like we didn't really leave, the boys were very accepting of us coming in and with open arms," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"A lot of big hugs and cuddles. It's been great. It's good to see the spirit they're in after a great series win in India and I am obviously looking forward to watching them play against Pakistan here and hopefully they win that series as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Smith also echoed Warner's comments, saying he felt as if he had never left the squad

"It seems like some really good energy among the team at the moment," Smith said.

"It's great to be back around the group, they've been really welcoming and almost like we've never left," he added.

