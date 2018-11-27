×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur set to play in Women's Big Bash League

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
220   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:54 IST

Smriti Mandhana had a great 2018 season of Kia Super League
Smriti Mandhana had a great 2018 season of Kia Super League

India's T20I captain and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been confirmed to take part in the upcoming 2018-19 Women's Big Bash League that will get underway on December 1.

While Kaur, who signed a two-year contract ahead of the 2017 season, has extended her contract with the Sydney Thunder, her deputy Smriti has found a new home in the WBBL as she signed a new deal with Hobart Hurricanes after playing for Brisbane Heat in the previous seasons.

Both Kaur and Smriti are hot commodities in T20 cricket which is very evident from their performances of late for India and for their teams in the Kia Super League competition. Smriti, playing for the Western Storm, scored 421 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 175 and hit 21 sixes, which are all-time records in women's league cricket which includes the WBBL. He will be joining her Storm teammate and England captain Heather Knight at Hobart.

Kaur, on the other hand, recently smashed a century in the Women's T20 World Cup and has single-handedly won games for India, Thunder and her KSL side Lancashire Lightning in the past.

"I'm really excited to have another opportunity in the WBBL this summer. I've heard from many players that the Hurricanes group is a great squad to be around and I can't wait to get to Tasmania for the matches," Smriti said talking about her upcoming WBBL stint.

Smriti might miss Hobart's first game of the season, which is also the tournament opener, against Perth Scorchers in December and will make her debut for the franchise against Melbourne Stars on December 8.

The third Indian woman, who has represented a WBBL team, Veda Krishnamurthy, who turned up for Hobart last season, has been replaced by her Indian teammate in the side.

Topics you might be interested in:
Women's Big Bash League 2018-19 Sydney Thunder Women Hobart Hurricanes Women Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Eclipsing everyone else: The dream run of Smriti Mandhana...
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana continues to shine as Western Storms...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur blasts off in style on Lancashire debut
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: India's chance at redemption
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: India hammer Australia to top Group B
RELATED STORY
5 players than can help India win the Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
Why women's domestic cricket in India need a hand
RELATED STORY
3 Indian stars named in Women's World T20 XI
RELATED STORY
Analysing how Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur are...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: 3 reasons behind India's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
| Fri, 30 Nov, 11:40 PM
Perth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
PRS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 01 Dec, 02:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sat, 01 Dec, 11:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
ADS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sun, 02 Dec, 02:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Thunder Women
MLR-W VS SYT-W preview
| Fri, 07 Dec, 08:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Perth Scorchers Women
SYS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Stars Women
HBH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:10 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
MLR-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 03:50 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Perth Scorchers Women
BRH-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 08:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
SYS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 08 Dec, 11:30 PM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Stars Women
HBH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 09 Dec, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
ADS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Sun, 09 Dec, 03:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYT-W VS BRH-W preview
| Fri, 14 Dec, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
ADS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 08:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women
HBH-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 11:00 PM
Melbourne Stars Women
Perth Scorchers Women
MLS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 15 Dec, 11:10 PM
Sydney Thunder Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYT-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 16 Dec, 02:50 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Sixers Women
HBH-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sun, 16 Dec, 03:10 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Brisbane Heat Women
MLR-W VS BRH-W preview
| Tue, 18 Dec, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
| Wed, 19 Dec, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Fri, 21 Dec, 02:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYT-W VS HBH-W preview
| Fri, 21 Dec, 03:20 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
MLS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 22 Dec, 12:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sat, 22 Dec, 08:30 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
PRS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 02:50 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Stars Women
ADS-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 03:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
SYS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Sun, 23 Dec, 06:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
PRS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Mon, 24 Dec, 03:15 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
SYT-W VS HBH-W preview
| Wed, 26 Dec, 11:45 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Brisbane Heat Women
PRS-W VS BRH-W preview
| Thu, 27 Dec, 03:50 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
SYS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Fri, 28 Dec, 03:10 AM
Sydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
SYS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sat, 29 Dec, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
PRS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sat, 29 Dec, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Melbourne Stars Women
MLR-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 30 Dec, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Thunder Women
PRS-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sun, 30 Dec, 02:50 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
HBH-W VS BRH-W preview
| Mon, 31 Dec, 01:30 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Brisbane Heat Women
HBH-W VS BRH-W preview
| Mon, 31 Dec, 02:50 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
ADS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Tue, 01 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
MLS-W VS MLR-W preview
| Wed, 02 Jan, 03:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Sydney Sixers Women
SYT-W VS SYS-W preview
| Thu, 03 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
MLR-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 05 Jan, 03:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women
SYT-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 05 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
BRH-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 02:00 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Sydney Sixers Women
PRS-W VS SYS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 03:00 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women
SYT-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sun, 06 Jan, 05:00 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
BRH-W VS MLR-W preview
| Tue, 08 Jan, 02:50 AM
Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Renegades Women
SYT-W VS MLR-W preview
| Tue, 08 Jan, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
ADS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Wed, 09 Jan, 03:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
ADS-W VS HBH-W preview
| Thu, 10 Jan, 02:50 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 01:20 AM
Adelaide Strikers Women
Perth Scorchers Women
ADS-W VS PRS-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 02:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women
MLR-W VS HBH-W preview
| Sat, 12 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Sydney Thunder Women
BRH-W VS SYT-W preview
| Sun, 13 Jan, 01:20 AM
Perth Scorchers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women
PRS-W VS ADS-W preview
| Sun, 13 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Renegades Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLR-W VS SYS-W preview
| Mon, 14 Jan, 03:50 AM
Melbourne Stars Women
Sydney Sixers Women
MLS-W VS SYS-W preview
Semi Final 1 | Sat, 19 Jan, 03:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Sat, 19 Jan, 08:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sat, 26 Jan, 03:10 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us