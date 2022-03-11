Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers, Final, Trinidad T10 Blast: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Soca King will lock horns against the Steelpan Strikers in the final of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022. Biran Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host this exciting contest.

Soca King finished the league stage at the top of the table. They won seven of their 10 games and finished with 14 points to their name.

They faced Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in their last league game and suffered a loss. Despite their loss, Soca King sealed a berth in the final of the competition.

Batting first, the Scorchers posted 136 on the board, losing only four wickets. The Soca King batters tried hard but lost five wickets in the process as they finished their innings on 96, losing the game by 40 runs.

They will be looking to be at their best in the final of the tournament.

The Steelpan Strikers, on the other hand, won five out of their ten games. They finished third in the points table and faced the Leatherback Giants in the play-offs. They defeated them comprehensively to enter the final.

After being asked to bat first, the Strikers' batters did well as they scored 133 in their 10 overs, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up as they knocked over the Leatherback Giants on 68 to win the game comprehensively by 65 runs.

They will be looking to repeat their performance in the final against the Soca King.

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers Match Details:

Match: Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers, Final, Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: March 12, 2022, Saturday, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Fans can expect a high-scoring final.

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Trinidad is expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers Probable XIs

Soca King

Keagan Simmons picked up three wickets but the other bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Scorchers scored 136 in their 10 overs. Shazam Babwah top-scored with 21 but the team failed to build significant partnerships as they fell short by 40 runs.

Probable XI

Leonardo Julien (wk), Shazam Babwah, Jason Mohammed (c), Jesse Bootan, Kiedel Glasgow, Suraj Suepaul, Keagan Simmons, Shaquille Duncan, Strassark Sankar, Ravi Rampaul, Sameer Ali

Steelpan Strikers

Evin Lewis was brilliant at the top of the order as he scored 74 off just 30 balls to help his side post 133 on the board. Ahkeel Mollon and Imran Khan picked up three and four wickets respectively as they knocked over the Giants on 68 to win the game by 65 runs.

Probable XI

Kirstan Kallicharan, Evin Lewis, Anthony Alexander, Vikash Mohan, Akeem Alvarez, Imran Khan (c), Adrian Ali (wk), Jahron Alfred, Uthman Muhammad, Stephon Ramdial, Ahkeel Mollon

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers Match Prediction

Both sides finished in the top half after the league stages and are the deserving finalists. Soca King lost their last league game and will be looking to bounce back.

The Steelpan Strikers, meanwhile, won their last league game and will be looking to repeat their performance in the final.

The Steelpan Strikers look a settled unit and expect them to lift the title in the final.

Prediction: Steelpan Strikers to win this encounter.

Soca King vs Steelpan Strikers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

