Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Some embarrassing records in cricket

Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    13 Sep 2018, 14:33 IST

Rahul Dravid is in this rather embarrassing list
Rahul Dravid is in this rather embarrassing list

Cricket, a game of glory, requires luck and everybody's 'A' game to deliver brilliant performances. There are good days and then there are bad ones for players and even for teams.

These off days lead to dismal performances and end up creating embarrassing records. Teams and players are always looking out to omit these days from their life.

Let us take a look at some of the most dubious cricket records.

1) Lowest totals by a team

In ODIs, this belongs to Zimbabwe when they scored just 35 runs against Sri Lanka in 2004. Their innings lasted for just 18 overs. Seven Extras were the highest score.

India v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Lowest Total encountered by Zimbabwe against Srilanka

While in Tests the lowest score has been scored by New Zealand against England. This happened in their second innings when they were all out for 26 in 27 overs. The highest scorer was 11 and the rest were knocked out in single digits with four players going for a duck.

2) Most runs conceded by a bowler in an ODI match

<p>
Mick Lewis in action against South Africa

This record belongs to Mick Lewis as he gave 113 runs in his quota of 10 overs at an economy of 11.3. This happened against South Africa in their mammoth run chase of 438 runs in 2006.

3) Longest over in ODIs

South Africa v Pakistan - Cricket World Cup 2007 Warm Up Match
Mohammad Sami longest over in ODI history

This record belongs to Pakistani seamer Mohammad Sami. In the 2004 Asia cup match against Bangladesh, he bowled a 17-ball over which had seven wides and four no-balls.

4) Worst bowling performance

India v Pakistan - ICC Twenty20 World Championship
India v Pakistan - ICC Twenty20 World Championship

Pakistani spinner Abdur Rehman, in the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in 2014, gave eight runs without bowling a single legal delivery. He bowled a hattrick of waist-high full tosses and was removed from the attack by the umpires. His then figures were 0-0-8-0.

5) Maximum runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I match

<p>
McCarthy most expensive spell

BJ McCarthy from Ireland had a terrible day against Afganistan when he was taken to all the parts of the ground by Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Nabi. He conceded 69 runs in four overs at an economy of 17.25.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Rahul Dravid Sanath Jayasuriya
Lav Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Enthusiast by choice
Comparison between Indian cricket superstars and their...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI innings by Rahul Dravid in terms of strike rate
RELATED STORY
Top 10 left handed openers with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in...
RELATED STORY
Five most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history
RELATED STORY
5 all-time oldest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen with the most number of ducks in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
The art of Knuckleball in Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Indian greats who did not get a farewell Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Playoff 2 | Yesterday
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
DUR 103/10 & 340/10
SSX 122/10 & 135/10
Durham win by 186 runs
DUR VS SSX live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
MSX 161/10 & 186/10
KNT 192/10 & 157/7
Kent win by 3 wickets
MSX VS KNT live score
| Mon, 10 Sep
LEI 100/10 & 196/10
WAR 400/9
Warwickshire win by an innings and 104 runs
LEI VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us