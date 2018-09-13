Some embarrassing records in cricket

Rahul Dravid is in this rather embarrassing list

Cricket, a game of glory, requires luck and everybody's 'A' game to deliver brilliant performances. There are good days and then there are bad ones for players and even for teams.

These off days lead to dismal performances and end up creating embarrassing records. Teams and players are always looking out to omit these days from their life.

Let us take a look at some of the most dubious cricket records.

1) Lowest totals by a team

In ODIs, this belongs to Zimbabwe when they scored just 35 runs against Sri Lanka in 2004. Their innings lasted for just 18 overs. Seven Extras were the highest score.

Lowest Total encountered by Zimbabwe against Srilanka

While in Tests the lowest score has been scored by New Zealand against England. This happened in their second innings when they were all out for 26 in 27 overs. The highest scorer was 11 and the rest were knocked out in single digits with four players going for a duck.

2) Most runs conceded by a bowler in an ODI match

Mick Lewis in action against South Africa

This record belongs to Mick Lewis as he gave 113 runs in his quota of 10 overs at an economy of 11.3. This happened against South Africa in their mammoth run chase of 438 runs in 2006.

3) Longest over in ODIs

Mohammad Sami longest over in ODI history

This record belongs to Pakistani seamer Mohammad Sami. In the 2004 Asia cup match against Bangladesh, he bowled a 17-ball over which had seven wides and four no-balls.

4) Worst bowling performance

India v Pakistan - ICC Twenty20 World Championship

Pakistani spinner Abdur Rehman, in the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in 2014, gave eight runs without bowling a single legal delivery. He bowled a hattrick of waist-high full tosses and was removed from the attack by the umpires. His then figures were 0-0-8-0.

5) Maximum runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I match

McCarthy most expensive spell

BJ McCarthy from Ireland had a terrible day against Afganistan when he was taken to all the parts of the ground by Mohammad Shahzad and Mohammad Nabi. He conceded 69 runs in four overs at an economy of 17.25.

