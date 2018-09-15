Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Soumya Sarkar will flare up again, hopes his coach

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
139   //    15 Sep 2018, 07:31 IST

England v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy

Bangladesh cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming battle of Asia Cup that is set to be kicked off in the UAE from 15 September. The Tigers will take on the 5-time winners of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka, on the opening day of the tournament. While Bangladesh is hoping for its best Asia Cup outing, Soumya Sarkar, their left-handed batsman is trying to get back to the form that he had in the starting phases of his career. 

Soumya failed to make his place in the ODIs plan of Bangladesh because of his lean performance in the 50-over format. Mohammad Salahuddin, the childhood coach of Soumya Sarkar hopes that the southpaw will flare up again.

“I think Soumya will do better again if his problems are solved. People say that he faces a sort of mental problems while batting in the middle. But, I don’t see anything like that. Soumya has some technical errors on his batting,” Salahuddin said to the media during an interview recently.

Soumya started off his career before the 2015 World Cup. Since then, he had established his place in the Bangladesh team. He played an important role when Bangladesh won series over Pakistan and South Africa back in 2015. But, he failed to maintain his golden form, and thus the batsman lost his place in the team.

Soumya got a chance to revamp his ODI fortune when he was called up to Bangladesh A squad by the selectors for touring Ireland. But, he failed to execute his skill set in the middle. 

Despite the harrowing performances of Soumya, Salahuddin is upbeat for his disciple. The coach of Comilla Victorians during their championship triumph in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2015-16, said to the media expressing his hope: “The problems of Soumya are not difficult to resolve. He is thinking a lot to improve his batting and working hard as well."

"Analyzing his batting, I see that his main problem is playing the balls that are going away after pitching outside the off-stump. He also has a problem to bat against off-spinners. These are the areas, where Soumya should look at to improve his game," he further added.

“If we can help him to get out of these problems, he will become more matured as a batsman, and thus his performance will be more efficient for the team. I think Soumya is on the right way to find his desired form,” Salahuddin concluded.

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter, he writes lyrics and stories.
