Sourav Ganguly feels that Australia won’t find it easy to beat India

Mitchell Starc has been suffering from a foot injury for quite a while now.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury News 20 Aug 2017, 12:24 IST

Sourav Ganguly

What’s the Story?

Australia is one team which has given the Men in Blue a run for their money on several occasions on Indian soil. However, this time round, they might have to strive a little more in order to topple the sub-continent giant.

In a recent interaction with the media, Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain speculated about Australia’s chances of winning the series and also spoke about the upcoming Sri Lanka series. "It won't be easy to beat India in India, Very likely. India can hand another drubbing to Sri Lanka," the former Indian skipper mentioned

The President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) also spoke about the prices of tickets for India’s clash against Australia next month on September 21. "Ticket prices will remain the same. Only 28 percent GST will be levied, "Test match tickets won't be affected as tickets are charged on a day to day basis," he added.

In case you didn’t know…

India is scheduled to host Australia in a One Day International series that starts from September 17. The Indian team has had an impressive run earlier this year and will be looking to replicate the same form in the upcoming ODI series

The Details

Sourav Ganguly’s comments came in the wake of Mitchell Starc’s exclusion from the team after a foot injury ruled him out for the series against India and also the Bangladesh series.

Regarding the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the game at the Eden Gardens will have tickets inclusive of the GST, which has been levied post 1st July 2017.

What’s next?

Before the Australian series, India will be facing Sri Lanka in a 5-match One Day International series and a one-off T20 game.

On the other hand, Australia will be touring Bangladesh for a 3-match Test series to be played in Fatullah, Mirpur and Chittagong respectively.

Author’s Take

It’s understandable why Sourav Ganguly referred to India as a tough nut to crack for the Kangaroos. Australia will have their task cut out for themselves in order to outclass the Men in Blue without Starc.

It’s a pity to see a quality fast-bowler suffer frequently from the same injury, which has not only been frustrating for Cricket Australia, but also for followers round the globe.

All we can wish is for Starc to get fit and fire all guns blazing in his next assignments for Australia.