Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera is set to become the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of 1,10,000

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian skipper and a legend of cricket. He has grown up playing at Eden Gardens, a stadium that was capable of seating up to 1,00,000 people. But, even he was amazed to see the world's biggest cricket stadium built at Motera in Ahmedabad.

The stadium has the capacity to hold 1,10,000 spectators which is almost twice as big as its previous capacity of 54,000. The stadium is reportedly set to be inaugurated by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on February 24.

Ganguly took to Twitter to express his excitement. He tweeted, “Lovely to see such a massive, pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player, captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th.”

Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2020

The Sardar Patel Stadium was built in 1982 when 50 acres of land were allotted by the Gujarat state government. The first international match hosted in this stadium was in 1983. Since then, it has hosted 24 ODIs, 12 Tests and a single T20 which was Pakistan's last international game on Indian soil.