Sourav Ganguly won't be surprised if India whitewash Australia

Ganguly believes that spinners will dominate the series

by Tejas V News 12 Feb 2017, 17:51 IST

Many feel Virat Kohli is emulating Ganguly as a captain

What’s the story?

Sourav Ganguly has some memorable victories against Australia and has captained India in two Test series at home against the Australians. He managed to win the first series but lost the second one closely.

While speaking to the Times of India, he said, “It's hard to beat India in India. There could not have been a much stronger side than the one that toured India in 2001 and yet they could not win. Even the likes of Waugh, Warne, McGrath and Gillespie could not beat us. So, Australia will find it very hard."

In case you didn’t know..

In the Test series of 2000-01, the abysmal Indian side lost the first Test against Australia. But the second Test match in Kolkata became one of the most memorable Test matches as India wrapped up the Aussies batsmen in just two sessions on Day 5 to snatch victory.

Young Harbhajan Singh took 13 wickets in the match and India went on to win the series 2-1 after a two-wicket win in the final Test match.

The heart of the matter

Sourav Ganguly is now the latest cricketer to write off the touring Australian side. He said that if a team wants to win in India then the batsmen should have the technique to fend off threats from the opposition spinners and also expect their own spinners to do well.

Ganguly commended the spinners who have represented India over the last two decades. He cited Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh as match winning spinners but also showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin – who picked up his 250th Test match wicket today.

The former Indian captain said he will not be astonished if the visitors Australia go down 4-0 against the no.1 side in the world. Ganguly also heaped praised on captain Virat Kohli and said that he is a brilliant batsman. He also complimented the fitness levels Kohli maintains in order to cope with the heavy schedule.

What’s next?

Australia captain Steven Smith and David Warners are good players of spin. The team will rely heavily on them for runs. Also, in the bowling department, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will have a key role to play along with all the spinners. The first Test is scheduled to begin on 23rd of February at Pune.

Sportskeeda’s take

The visiting Australian side is best-prepared than any of the teams who have visited India in the recent past. The selectors have been wise to select a spin-heavy squad and that could well work in their favour. But the Indians now have an experienced as well as a balanced team. Australia will surely offer resistance but without much fuss, India might be able to seal the series comfortably.