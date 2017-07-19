Sourav Ganguly’s statue removed after political conflict in West Bengal

Due to political problems, the statue which was supposed to stay at the main entrance of the local stadium is now dumped inside the stadium.

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 19 Jul 2017, 13:40 IST

Ganguly unveiled the statue himself a couple of days back

What’s the story?

On Saturday, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly unveiled his eight-feet tall bronze statue in Balurghat, South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. But in just a couple of days, the statue has been removed because of a political rift.

Sportskeeda understands that the President of District Sports Association and CPI(M) leader, Mr Goutam Goswami’s negligence in inviting the Trinamool Congress’ MLA or MPs for the event led to the situation.

According to a localite, Mr.Prodipto Roychowdhury, the local TMC leaders were not informed about the event in advance which led to an ego clash between the parties, turning the issue extremely bitter.

In case you didn’t know...

After 15 years, the former India captain and CAB President, Ganguly travelled by train to a small town, Balurghat in the Malda district of North Bengal to unveil his bronze statue at Bikash Maidan.

After unveiling his eight feet tall bronze statue amidst thousands of fans and admirers, Ganguly posted a photo with it with a caption, “Looks like me”.

Looks like me ... pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

The heart of the matter

Due to the political problems, the statue which was supposed to stay at the main entrance of the local stadium is now dumped inside the stadium. The local people were agitated byt this and almost went for a strike. According to them, it is a serious insult to their icon which they can’t accept.

To calm them down, the local council has taken actions and sent a letter to the District Sports Association. The council has given an option of placing the statue in one of the most important places of the town instead of the main entrance of the stadium, an offer that DSA is in no mood to agree with.

What’s Next

The District Sports Association has decided if they can’t keep it at the stadium’s entrance, they will send it to Ganguly’s house in Kolkata. Even the former Indian captain has agreed to the proposal.

Author’s Take

Having a personality like Sourav Ganguly visiting them was indeed a treat for the people of Balurghat but the way it panned out ultimately was disheartening. Only time will tell where the statue is placed but political conflicts should clearly be kept away from the field of sports.