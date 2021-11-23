South Africa A vs India A 2021: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Squads

The India A team is all set to tour South Africa A for three unofficial four-day matches, with the first Test slated to commence on 23rd November 2021.

The three unofficial Test matches will be played in Bloemfontein and will feature several talented youngsters from both sides eager to showcase their skills. This tour will be a great opportunity for the players from both teams to make their mark and impress the selectors ahead of India's tour of South Africa.

The Indian team will be led by Gujarat-born Priyank Panchal and will also include Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari, who have already made their Test debuts. Recently, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan, who were a part of the T20I series vs New Zealand, were also added to the squad.

The South Africa A side, meanwhile, will be led by Pieter Malan and will include some known names like George Linde and Beuran Hendricks. Mumbai Indians pacer Marco Jansen will also ply his trade for the home side.

All matches will be played at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

South Africa A vs India A 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings

Friday, November 26 - Monday, November 29

1st Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A

Friday, December 3 - Monday, December 6

2nd Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A

Friday, December 10 - Monday, December 13

3rd Unofficial Test - South Africa A vs India A

(All matches start at 1.30 pm IST)

South Africa A vs India A 2021: Squads

South Africa

Pieter Malan (C), Raynard van Tonder, Sarel Erwee, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Glenton Stuurman, Jason Smith, Dominic Hendricks (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy.

India A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Upendra Yadav (Wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Porel, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Umran Malik

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Prithvi Shaw to finish the series as the highest run-getter? Yes No 11 votes so far