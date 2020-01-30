South Africa to consider playing three T20Is in Pakistan ahead of IPL 2020

South Africa may be next in line to visit Pakistan

What's the story?

Cricket South Africa is gearing up to send its team to Pakistan in March 2020 to contend with the hosts in a 3-match T20I series. The board will soon send a security delegation to Pakistan and check the security measures before confirming the tour.

The background

After Sri Lanka and Bangladesh toured Pakistan recently, PCB has urged every cricket board to play matches at the Men in Green's home. South Africa is scheduled to visit India later this year to battle Virat Kohli and co. in an ODI series which will culminate on 18th March.

There will be a 10-day gap between the ODI series and IPL 2020 hence, Cricket South Africa is planning to play a short T20I series versus Pakistan during this window.

The heart of the matter

South Africa have not played a match in Pakistan since October 2007

Over 12 years have passed since the Proteas last visited Pakistan. The Men in Green had hosted their South African guests in the U.A.E. during 2010 and 2013.

But as reported by ESPNCricinfo on Thursday (30th January), the long wait of Pakistani fans to watch South Africa play may end soon as a delegation led by security expert Rory Steyn has been handed the responsibility of checking the team's hotel arrangements, transportation to the grounds and in-stadium experience. This assessment may happen during the Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh or during the Pakistan Super League.

What's next?

If the South African team management is happy with the conditions, it will be intriguing to see the big names of the rainbow nation give their consent for the Pakistan tour. Besides, South Africa is scheduled to play a Test series against Pakistan next year and if the T20Is are hosted successfully then, the chances of the Tests happening in Pakistan will be very high.