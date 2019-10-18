South Africa ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

Faf du Plessis will lead the South African team in ICC World Test Championship

I a bid to breathe new life in Test cricket, the ICC has initiated the ICC World Test Championship, a tournament which will feature the top 9 Test-playing nations of the world in a tournament which will end in 2021.

Each country will play 3 home series and 3 away series before the two best teams of the tournament meet each other at Lord's in July 2021.

South Africa had been a force to reckon with in the longest format of cricket in the last 8-10 years. However, after the retirement of their star players, the team is just a shadow of its former self. The young, inexperienced players will have to play out of their skins to ensure that the Proteas make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

On that note, let us have a look at the complete schedule of the South African team -

South Africa ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time table

South Africa tour of India, 2019-20

October 2nd-6th: India vs South Africa, First Test, Visakhapatnam

October 10th-14th: India vs South Africa, Second Test, Pune

October 19th-23rd: India vs South Africa, Third Test, Ranchi

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

December 26th-30th: South Africa vs England, First Test, Centurion

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, Second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, Third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, Fourth Test, Johannesburg

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, First Test, TBD

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD

South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2020-21

January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, First Test, TBD

January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2020-21

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020-21

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, First Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Second Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Third Test, TBD

