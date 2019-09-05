ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21: Full Time Table and Fixtures for all teams
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated the ICC World Test Championship to give Test cricket a new lease of life. The top 9 cricketing nations of the world qualified for this two-year-long tournament which got underway from July 2019. The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be played at Lord's in June 2021.
All the teams will play against 6 of the other teams. Each team will take part in three home and three away series. Since the number of Test matches in each series will not be the same, ICC has decided to keep 120 points at stake for one Test series.
The points in the ICC World Test Championship are calculated as follows:
Also Read: ICC Test Championship - Things you should know
As mentioned ahead, each team will play 6 series in this tournament so without further ado, let's have a look at the full time-table and fixtures for all teams:
ICC World Test Championship Schedule
Ashes 2019, England vs Australia
August 1st-5th: England vs Australia, First Test, Edgbaston
August 14th-18th: England vs Australia, Second Test, Lord's
August 22nd-26th: England vs Australia, Third Test, Headingley
September 4th-8th: England vs Australia, Fourth Test, Manchester
September 12th-16th: England vs Australia, Fifth Test, London
New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019
August 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, First Test, Galle
August 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Second Test, Colombo
India Tour of West Indies, 2019
August 22nd-26th: West Indies vs India, First Test, Antigua
August 30th-September 3rd: West Indies vs India, Second Test, Jamaica
South Africa tour of India, 2019-20
October 2nd-6th: India vs South Africa, First Test, Visakhapatnam
October 10th-14th: India vs South Africa, Second Test, Pune
October 19th-23rd: India vs South Africa, Third Test, Ranchi
Bangladesh tour of India, 2019-20
November 14th-18th: India vs Bangladesh, First Test, Indore
November 22nd-26th: India vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Kolkata
Pakistan tour of Australia, 2019-20
November 21st-25th: Australia vs Pakistan, First Test, Brisbane
November 29th-December 3rd: Australia vs Pakistan, Second Test, Adelaide
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019-20
December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD
December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD
New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20
December 12th-16th: Australia vs New Zealand, First Test, Perth
December 26th-30th: Australia vs New Zealand, Second Test, Melbourne
January 3rd-7th, 2020: Australia vs New Zealand, Third Test, Sydney
England tour of South Africa, 2019-20
December 26th-30th: South Africa vs England, First Test, Centurion
January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, Second Test, Cape Town
January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, Third Test, Port Elizabeth
January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, Fourth Test, Johannesburg
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2019-20
January 2020: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, First Test, TBD
January 2020: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Second Test, TBD
India tour of New Zealand, 2019-20
February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, First Test, Wellington
February 29th-March 4th: New Zealand vs India, Second Test, Christchurch
England tour of Sri Lanka, 2019-20
March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, First Test, TBD
March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test, TBD
Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020
June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, First Test, TBD
June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, Second Test, TBD
West Indies tour of England, 2020
June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, First Test, London
June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, Second Test, Birmingham
June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, Third Test, London
Pakistan tour of England, 2020
July 30th-August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, First Test, London
August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, Second Test, Manchester
August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, Third Test, Nottingham
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2020
July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, First Test, TBD
July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Second Test, TBD
July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Third Test, TBD
South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020
July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, First Test, TBD
July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD
New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2020
August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, First Test, TBD
August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Second Test, TBD
India tour of Australia, 2020-21
November 2020: Australia vs India, First Test, TBD
December 2020: Australia vs India, Second Test, TBD
December 2020: Australia vs India, Third Test, TBD
January 2020: Australia vs India, Fourth Test, TBD
West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020-21
November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, First Test, TBD
November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD
November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD
Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2020-21
December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, TBD
December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Second Test, TBD
West Indies tour of Bangladesh, 2020-21
January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, First Test, TBD
January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD
January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD
England tour of India, 2020-21
January 2021: India vs England, First Test, TBD
January 2021: India vs England, Second Test, TBD
January 2021: India vs England, Third Test, TBD
January 2021: India vs England, Fourth Test, TBD
January 2021: India vs England, Fifth Test, TBD
South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2020-21
January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, First Test, TBD
January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD
Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2020-21
January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD
January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD
Australia tour of South Africa, 2020-21
February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, First Test, TBD
February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Second Test, TBD
February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Third Test, TBD
Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, 2020-21
February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD
February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD
Final, ICC World Test Championship 2019-21
The grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship is scheduled to commence from 10th June, 2021 and end on 14th June, 2021 as the two best teams of the tournament will lock horns in London.