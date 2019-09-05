ICC World Test Championship Schedule 2019-21: Full Time Table and Fixtures for all teams

The Fab 4 will be the focal point of ICC World Test Championship 2019-21

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated the ICC World Test Championship to give Test cricket a new lease of life. The top 9 cricketing nations of the world qualified for this two-year-long tournament which got underway from July 2019. The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be played at Lord's in June 2021.

All the teams will play against 6 of the other teams. Each team will take part in three home and three away series. Since the number of Test matches in each series will not be the same, ICC has decided to keep 120 points at stake for one Test series.

The points in the ICC World Test Championship are calculated as follows:

Point system in ICC World Test Championship

As mentioned ahead, each team will play 6 series in this tournament so without further ado, let's have a look at the full time-table and fixtures for all teams:

ICC World Test Championship Schedule

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia

August 1st-5th: England vs Australia, First Test, Edgbaston

August 14th-18th: England vs Australia, Second Test, Lord's

August 22nd-26th: England vs Australia, Third Test, Headingley

September 4th-8th: England vs Australia, Fourth Test, Manchester

September 12th-16th: England vs Australia, Fifth Test, London

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2019

August 14th-18th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, First Test, Galle

August 22nd-26th: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Second Test, Colombo

India Tour of West Indies, 2019

August 22nd-26th: West Indies vs India, First Test, Antigua

August 30th-September 3rd: West Indies vs India, Second Test, Jamaica

South Africa tour of India, 2019-20

October 2nd-6th: India vs South Africa, First Test, Visakhapatnam

October 10th-14th: India vs South Africa, Second Test, Pune

October 19th-23rd: India vs South Africa, Third Test, Ranchi

Bangladesh tour of India, 2019-20

November 14th-18th: India vs Bangladesh, First Test, Indore

November 22nd-26th: India vs Bangladesh, Second Test, Kolkata

Pakistan tour of Australia, 2019-20

November 21st-25th: Australia vs Pakistan, First Test, Brisbane

November 29th-December 3rd: Australia vs Pakistan, Second Test, Adelaide

Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

New Zealand tour of Australia, 2019-20

December 12th-16th: Australia vs New Zealand, First Test, Perth

December 26th-30th: Australia vs New Zealand, Second Test, Melbourne

January 3rd-7th, 2020: Australia vs New Zealand, Third Test, Sydney

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

December 26th-30th: South Africa vs England, First Test, Centurion

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, Second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, Third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, Fourth Test, Johannesburg

Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

January 2020: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, First Test, TBD

January 2020: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Second Test, TBD

India tour of New Zealand, 2019-20

February 21st-25th: New Zealand vs India, First Test, Wellington

February 29th-March 4th: New Zealand vs India, Second Test, Christchurch

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2019-20

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, First Test, TBD

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test, TBD

Australia tour of Bangladesh, 2020

June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, First Test, TBD

June 2020: Bangladesh vs Australia, Second Test, TBD

West Indies tour of England, 2020

June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, First Test, London

June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, Second Test, Birmingham

June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, Third Test, London

Pakistan tour of England, 2020

July 30th-August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, First Test, London

August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, Second Test, Manchester

August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, Third Test, Nottingham

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2020

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, First Test, TBD

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Second Test, TBD

July 2020: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Third Test, TBD

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2020

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, First Test, TBD

July 2020: West Indies vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2020

August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, First Test, TBD

August 2020: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Second Test, TBD

India tour of Australia, 2020-21

November 2020: Australia vs India, First Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Second Test, TBD

December 2020: Australia vs India, Third Test, TBD

January 2020: Australia vs India, Fourth Test, TBD

West Indies tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, First Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD

November 2020: New Zealand vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD

Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, First Test, TBD

December 2020: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Second Test, TBD

West Indies tour of Bangladesh, 2020-21

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, First Test, TBD

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Second Test, TBD

January 2021: Bangladesh vs West Indies, Third Test, TBD

England tour of India, 2020-21

January 2021: India vs England, First Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Second Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Third Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fourth Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fifth Test, TBD

South Africa tour of Pakistan, 2020-21

January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, First Test, TBD

January 2021: Pakistan vs South Africa, Second Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, 2020-21

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Australia tour of South Africa, 2020-21

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, First Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Second Test, TBD

February 2021: South Africa vs Australia, Third Test, TBD

Sri Lanka tour of West Indies, 2020-21

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, First Test, TBD

February 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Second Test, TBD

Final, ICC World Test Championship 2019-21

The iconic Lord's stadium will host the final

The grand finale of the ICC World Test Championship is scheduled to commence from 10th June, 2021 and end on 14th June, 2021 as the two best teams of the tournament will lock horns in London.