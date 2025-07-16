South Africa Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are all set to host a three-match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh Under-19. The series starts from Thursday, July 17, and ends on Tuesday, July 22. All the matches will be played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Cricket South Africa named Muhammad Bulbulia as the captain for the side, while the BCB announced Azizul Hakim Tamim as their captain.

South Africa U19 last played a youth ODI series against England. They won the three-match series 2-1. Raeeq Daniels was awarded the Player of the Match for his valuable contribution to the side, as he picked up two crucial wickets. Bennie Hansen also played a captain’s knock of 57 off 60 balls to guide the side to victory.

On the other hand, Bangladesh U19 faced Sri Lanka U19 in a six-match series and emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. Zawad Abrar was the top scorer of the series with 302 runs, followed by captain Azizul Hakim Tamim, with 281 runs. The Bangladesh U19 side dominated with their bowling as well, with Al Fahad leading the wicket-takers list with 12 wickets.

They will be the players to look out for in the series. The series will also help them prepare for the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup, scheduled for early 2026.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

South Africa Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, July 17

1st Youth ODI - South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 1pm

Saturday, July 19

2nd Youth ODI - South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 1pm

Tuesday, July 22

3rd Youth ODI - South Africa U19 vs Bangladesh U19, 1pm

South Africa Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the South Africa Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 2025 on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel.

South Africa Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 2025: Full Squads

South Africa U19

Muhammad Bulbulia, Jason Rowles, JJ Basson, Corne Botha, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini, Adnaan Lagadien, Bandile Mbatha, Armaan Manack, Bayanda Majola, Kamogelo Phiri, Vihan Pretorius, Ntando Soni, Jorich Van Schalkwyk.

Bangladesh U19

Azizul Hakim Tamim, Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rizan Hossain, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Sanjid Mojumder, Shariar Al Amin, Farjan Ahmed Alif, Mohammad Abdullah, Rifat Beg, Shadhin Islam.

Stand by: Shahriar Ahmed, Shahriar Ajmir, Mohammad Sobuj, Farhan Shahriar.

