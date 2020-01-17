South Africa Under 19s vs Afghanistan Under 19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Afghanistan U-19s had reached the semifinals of U-19 World Cup 2018

ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 will kick off with a battle between the hosts, South Africa and the previous edition's semifinalists, Afghanistan. The Proteas had finished at the fifth position in 2018 while Afghanistan was right above them in the fourth position.

The first match of ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 between South Africa U-19s and Afghanistan U-19s will begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

The fans will have their eyes on South Africa skipper, Bryce Parsons, who had performed fantastically on the road to the U-19 World Cup. Also, top-order batsman, Jonathan Bird will also be in the limelight having played a match-winning knock against India Under-19s recently.

From Afghanistan U-19s, captain Farhan Zakhil will have the onus of scoring the runs. Zakhil was opening the innings for the Afghan team in the warm-up matches hence, he will have to provide the team with a solid start in their tournament opener. Up and coming star Ibrahim Zadran will be the player to watch out for from Afghanistan U-19s.

Both sides will try to kick off their tourney with a win. Looking at the results of their last three matches, South Africa U-19s have gotten the better of Afghanistan U-19s on all the three occasions. Their last meeting took place during the Quadrangular U-19 series in India. South Africa had defeated their rivals by 65 runs in that game.

Squads

South Africa Under 19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort (WK), Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Afghanistan Under 19s

Farhan Zakhil (C), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Haque, Imran Mir, Jamshid Miralikhil, Abid Mohammadi, Ishaq Mohammadi (WK), Asif Musazai, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Zadran, Zohaib Zamankhil.

Follow all the ball-by-ball updates during the match right here.