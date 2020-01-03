South Africa Under-19s vs India Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Published Jan 03, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be in action for India U-19s

The U-19 Quad series in South Africa, 2020 will kick off with a battle between the hosts, South Africa U-19s and the reigning U-19 World Cup champions, India U-19s. Apart from the two teams, the tournament also features New Zealand U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s.

The match between South Africa U-19s and India U-19s will begin at 1:30 PM IST at Kingsmead in Durban.

With the 2020 U-19 World Cup approaching soon, each sides would look to make the most out of the opportunities they receive during this quadrangular series. India U-19s and South Africa U-19s had collided in a Youth ODI series recently, where the India U-19s won two of the three games and sealed the series.

Talking about the players to watch out for in today's fixture, all eyes would be on Mumbai's teen sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the 2nd Youth ODI match against South Africa U-19s, Jaiswal had single-handedly decimated his rivals by returning with figures of 4/13 in the first innings and then finishing things off with an unbeaten innings of 89 runs.

As for the South Africa U-19s, the fans will have their attention on top order batsman, Jonathan Bird who had given a good account of himself against the Indian U-19 bowlers in the final Youth ODI of the series. Bird remained not out on 88 and guided his team to a consolatory win. It would be intriguing to see whether the likes of Vidhyadar Patil, Akash Singh and CTL Rakshan can stop Bird from taking flight at Durban.

Besides, South Africa U-19s would expect the duo of Pheko Molestane and Achille Cloete to trouble the Indian U-19 batsmen in their innings.

Squads

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra(w), Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg(c), Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh joshi

South Africa U19 Squad: Andrew Louw, Bryce Parsons(c), Jonathan Bird, Manje Levert, Luke Beaufort(w), Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Pheko Moletsane, Achille Cloete, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Merrick Brett, Gerald Coetzee, Khanya Cotani, Tyrese Karelse

