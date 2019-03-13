×
South Africa versus Sri Lanka:  Hosts cruise to a six-wicket win in the 4th ODI

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
17   //    13 Mar 2019, 23:30 IST

It was another dominating display by South Africa as they crushed Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the 4th one day international played at Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first. The hosts got off to a great start picking two early wickets of Upul Tharanga and Avishka Fernando. Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando then steadied the innings to end the first 10 overs at 49 for 2.

After the power play overs, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and was reduced to 131 for 9. Isuru Udana played a blinder of an innings reaching his fifty off 43 balls and continued attacking South African bowlers. Udana was dismissed for a quick fire 78 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 189 in 39.2 overs. For South Africa, Anrich Nortje took 3 wickets.

Chasing a target of 190 runs to win, Reeza Hendricks was dismissed cheaply for 8 runs. Quinton de Kock continued to impress with attacking strokes. At the end of 10 overs, South Africa had scored 45 for 1. Aiden Markram and de Kock added 56 runs for the second wicket. Upon his arrival, the South African captain du Plessis made the batting look easy. De Kock was dismissed after a well made 51.

David Miller and JP Duminy then added an unbeaten 46 runs for the fifth wicket. South Africa won the match by 6 wickets with 103 balls to spare. For Sri Lanka, Dhanjaya de Silva took 3 for 41.

It has been a dominating display by the hosts in the entire series so far. After being stunned by Sri Lanka in the Test series, South Africa have looked in control and showed their class in the ODIs. The hosts will be looking to whitewash Sri Lanka in the 5th ODI that will be played on 16th March at Cape Town.

South Africa 190 for 4 in 32.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 51, Faf du Plessis 43, Dhanjaya de Silva 3/41) beat Sri Lanka 189 in 39.2 overs (Isuru Udana 78, Dhanjaya de Silva 22, Anrich Nortje 3/57, Andile Phehulwayo 2/21) by 6 wickets. 

