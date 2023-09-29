South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see South Africa lock horns against Afghanistan. The Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting this clash on September 29, Friday.

South Africa will be high in confidence heading into the World Cup 2023. They recently hosted Australia in a limited-overs series. After losing the first two matches of the ODI series, they bounced back to win the next three to seal the series. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Temba Bavuma will be leading the Proteas in the World Cup 2023. However, he won't be available for the warm-up fixtures. Quinton de Kock will be retiring after the tournament will play a key role for South Africa along with David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, competed in the Asia Cup 2023. They didn’t have the best of times as they failed to qualify for the Super Four stage after losing both their group fixtures. The Afghan side will hope to turn the tables around in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Right-handed batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the Afghan side. The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz have plenty of experience under their belt and will be hoping to use it all in this global event.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: September 29th 2023, Friday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

South Africa vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Greenfield International Stadium is a well-balanced track. The pacers may get some lateral movement off the surface in the initial phase of the game. The surface settles as the game progresses and becomes easier to bat on.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a game of cricket on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. There is a heavy chance of rain predicted, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

South Africa

Squads

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Afghanistan

Squads

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

South Africa will be high in confidence after their recent series win over Australia. Afghanistan struggled in the Asia Cup 2023 and will have to bring out their A-game in their warm-up fixture against the Proteas.

South Africa looks a settled unit and expect them to start their preparations on a winning note.

Prediction: South Africa to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live Streaming: N/A

(Note: The match starts at 2 PM IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 PM IST)

