South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second and final game of the Test series between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin on April 8. St George's Park in Port Elizabeth will host this Test.

South Africa have an early lead in the series after brushing aside the Asian side in the first Test. An all-round performance saw them defeat Bangladesh comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma helped them post 367 on the board. Khaled Ahmed for Bangladesh picked up four wickets with the ball.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, opening the batting, scored a brilliant ton but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 298. Simon Harmer and Lizaad Williams picked up four and three wickets respectively.

Skipper Elgar top-scored with 64 in the second innings as they were bundled out on 204, setting a target of 274 for Bangladesh.

What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were knocked over on 53, thanks to the Proteas' spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. The two picked up seven and three wickets respectively to help their side win the game by 220 runs.

The hosts will be looking to repeat their performance in the final game of the series and clean-sweep the series. The Bangla Tigers need to be at their absolute best to avoid a whitewash as another series loss looms over them.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2022

Date and Time: April 08 Friday – April 12 Tuesday 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

South Africa vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park is a bowling-friendly track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings.

The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game as the surface is expected to assist them.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test in Port Elizabeth is expected to hover between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius. Rain is predicted over the course of the five days.

We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

South Africa

Dean Elgar scored fifties in both innings of the first Test match, helping his side post competitive totals on the board.

Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj picked up seven wickets each in both innings as they broke the back of the Bangladesh’s batting line up to win the game by 220 runs.

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh

Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a magnificent ton (137) in the first innings to help his side get close to the Proteas' first innings total.

The bowlers bowled decently but the batters need to step up and back up their bowlers in the second Test to keep the series alive.

Probable XI

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

South Africa vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

South Africa were brilliant in the first Test and have an early lead in the series. The Asian side failed to fire in unison and need to be at their absolute best to challenge the high-flying Proteas in the second Test.

South Africa look a settled unit and expect them to complete a whitewash by winning the final game of the Test series.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

South Africa vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Dean Elgar to score a century? Yes No 2 votes so far