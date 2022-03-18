South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh are currently touring South Africa for the fourth time. The Tigers have so far been unable to bag an international win on their previous three tours to the Rainbow Nation.

But this time, with a strong squad at their disposal, the visitors will be keen to get their maiden win in the three-match ODI series, starting March 18.

Initially, there were doubts about Shakib Al Hasan's participation, but the premier all-rounder is now expected to play the series. Tamim Iqbal will lead the visitors while Temba Bavuma will be captaining the hosts.

South Africa are coming into this series, having recently defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test of the two-match series in Christchurch. Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated Afghanistan 2-1 at home in a three-match ODI series.

Head-to-head record: South Africa vs Bangladesh in ODIs

The two sides have met on 21 occasions in this format. South Africa have completely dominated their Asian rivals by winning in 17 of those games. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won on just four occasions. In South Africa, Bangladesh are yet to win an ODI.

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: March 18

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 4:30 PM

2nd ODI: March 20

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM

3rd ODI: March 23

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 4:30 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series here.

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series:

India: Star Sports and Hotstar

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd

South Africa: SuperSport

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2022 Squads

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Khaled Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk & vc), Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee