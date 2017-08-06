England vs South Africa 2017, 4th Test: Day 3, 5 talking points

England edged ahead at stumps on day 3, leading by 360 runs.

by rohit sankar 06 Aug 2017, 23:55 IST

Olivier turned out to be the surprise package for South Africa on day 3

The match continued to see-saw between England and South Africa at Manchester as the visiting bowlers fought back to reduce England to 134/6 at one stage before they recovered to a lead of 360 at stumps. A rampant Moeen Ali took away the game in the fading twilight at Old Trafford but the game continued to enthral fans around the globe.

Earlier, Stuart Broad cleaned up the South African tail to give his side a lead of 136 runs in the first innings. Morkel immediately struck in England's second innings, sending back Cook and Westley before Jennings failed yet again to put England in trouble. Root resurrected the innings before Olivier burst through with three wickets to put the game back in the balance.

Brief Scores: England 362 & 224/8 (Ali 67, Olivier 3/38) South Africa 226 (Bavuma 46, Anderson 4/38)

Don't miss the talking points from Old Trafford on day 3.

#5 Morkel finds some luck

Morkel got rid of Cook and Westley in a enticing morning spell

Morne Morkel was luckless yet terrific right through the series. He had gotten rid of Alastair Cook several times in the series and did it yet again at Old Trafford in the second innings, eking out an outside edge with a fuller ball.

Westley was next, edging another fullish delivery to gully to depart for 9. Criticised for bowling too short right through his career, Morkel seems to have found the right mix these days, switching between short and full lengths adeptly to effect crucial dismissals.