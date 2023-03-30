South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the second game of the rescheduled three-match ODI series on Friday, March 31. Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host the contest.

South Africa will go into the series at full strength for obvious reasons. The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, need to win their next two games to attain direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The hosts recently lost to the West Indies in a T20I series and may not be high on confidence. However, they will fancy their chances against the Dutch team, who isn’t in the greatest of form either.

The Netherlands will be captained by Scott Edwards. The visitors recently lost their ODI series against Zimbabwe 1-2 after initially taking a 1-0 lead. Teja Nidamanuru is in decent form after he scored a hundred in the opening ODI of the series.

Max O’Dowd has been a consistent performer for the Dutch unit for quite some time now. Tom Cooper and Wesley Barresi bring in a lot of experience, while Paul van Meekeren and Fred Klaasen should lead the bowling attack.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: March 31, 2023, Friday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

South Africa vs Netherlands Pitch Report

13 out of 20 completed ODIs in Benoni have been won by the chasing teams. The average score at the venue is around 250, which means that a fairly high-scoring game is on the cards.

South Africa vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain throughout the day, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

South Africa vs Netherlands Probable XIs

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Wesley Baressi, Scott Edwards c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Roelfof van der Merwe, Shariz Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Ryan Klein

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Prediction

South Africa will go into their match against the Netherlands as firm favorites. The Dutch team is strong, but might struggle on Friday to secure victory.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

