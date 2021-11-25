South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

South Africa and Netherlands will lock horns in a three-match ODI series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on November 26, Friday.

Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas after their full-time captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the ODI series due to injury. South Africa have to deal with another setback before the start of the series. Their premium pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the series after he tested positive for COVID-19. Junior Dala will replace him in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will be keen to turn the tables after they lost to South Africa on all their four previous occasions in this format. Interestingly, a few players who represented the South African team earlier in the series will now take represent the Netherlands. Pieter Seelar will lead the side and will aim to start on a high.

Head-to-head record: South Africa vs Netherlands in ODIs

South Africa and the Netherlands have played a total of four ODIs so far. South Africa have won all their games by huge margins. The two sides last met in May 2013 in a one-off ODI at the VRA Stadium in Amsterdam, which South Africa won by 84 runs.

South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: November 26

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM.

2nd ODI: November 28

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM.

3rd ODI: December 1

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM.

Follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series here.

South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar app in India. Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the South Africa vs Netherlands ODI series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa: SuperSport.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

USA: Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa vs Netherlands ODI Series 2021: Squads

South Africa

Keshav Maharaj (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Junior Dala.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Boris Gorlee, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar.

