South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Faf du Plessis, Bavuma, and Quinton de Kock puts South Africa in firm control

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
99   //    04 Jan 2019, 22:16 IST

Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis

The hosts ended the second days play at Newlands Stadium, Cape Town in a commanding position at 382 for 6. Pakistan bowled really well in the first hour of the day but South African captain Faf du Plessis and Bavuma stitched a solid 156 run partnership for the fifth wicket. Quinton de Kock later joined the party to put Pakistan on the mat with an unbeaten 55.

Starting on the overnight score of 123 for 2, the Pakistani team got off to a perfect start as Mohammad Abbas dismissed Hashim Amla for 24. It was a brilliant bowling display by Pakistan seamers in the first session.

Shaheen Shah Afridi got the big wicket of Theunis de Bruyn for 13 runs to give Pakistan some hope of coming back into the game. Bavuma got a reprieve as he was given not out for a catch by Azhar Ali. Bavuma and du Plessis took South Africa to 188 for 4 at lunch.

After the lunch break, both South African batsmen continued to play the Pakistani pace bowlers with good intent. The South African captain Faf du Plessis reached his half-century off 111 balls and then Bavuma reached his fifty in 103 balls. Both took the game away from Pakistan as they took South Africa to a strong 281 for 4 at tea.

Shaheen Shah Afridi broke the partnership as he dismissed Bavuma for a well made 75. Bavuma and Faf du Plessis put on 156 runs for the fifth wicket. Quinton de Kock came to the crease and played freely. South African captain Faf du Plessis reached his century off 209 balls.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Faf du Plessis for a brilliant 103 after he added 51 runs for the sixth wicket with de Kock. De Kock reached his half-century off 59 balls to pile on the misery on Pakistan. South Africa ended day two in a strong position at 382 for 6.

Brief scores: South Africa 382 for 6 in 116 overs (Faf du Plessis 103, Bavuma 75, Aiden Markram 78, Quinton de Kock 55*, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/112, Mohammad Aamir 1/69, Mohammad Abbas 1/81) lead Pakistan 177 in 51.1 overs (Sarfraz Ahmed 56, Shan Masood 44, Oliver 4/48, Steyn 3/48) by 205 runs.

Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19 South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Quinton de Kock
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Fetching more content...
