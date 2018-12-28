South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Unwanted record for captains Faf du Plessis and Sarfraz Ahmed

Faf du Plessis and Sarfraz Ahmed

What's the story?

South African skipper Faf du Plessis and his Pakistani counterpart, Sarfraz Ahmed, bagged a pair in the Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Chasing just 149 runs for victory, the Proteas defeated the visitors by six wickets, thereby leading the three-match Test series 1-0.

However, on the way, the two captains became part of an unwanted record.

The Background

Pakistan's full-fledged tour of South Africa comprises of three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winners began their tour with a six-wicket victory in the three-day practice game against the South African Invitation XI.

The three-match Test series kicked-off on December 26 with the Traditional Boxing Day Test. On winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first.

Unable to handle the scorching pace of Duanne Olivier (6/37) and Kagiso Rabada (3/59), Pakistan were bundled out for just 181 runs. In reply, the Proteas managed 223 runs, which gave them a 42-run first innings lead.

With Rabada and Olivier once again doing the tricks with the cherry, Pakistan set du Plessis' men a target of just 149 runs for victory which the hosts chased down at the loss of four wickets.

The heart of the matter

The game, which ended within three days, witnessed something unique which has happened for the very first time in the history of Test cricket. The captains of both the sides - Faf du Plessis (South Africa) and Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) bagged a pair in the Test match.

Failing to get off the mark, du Plessis and Sarfraz got out for a duck in both the innings of this Test match. This is the first ever instance in a Test where both the skippers got out without troubling the scorers!

What's next?

The caravan moves to Cape Town for the 'New Year's Test' beginning on January 3. Sarfraz's men need to be at their very best to have any chance of levelling the series before heading to the Wanderers, Johannesburg for the third and final fixture of the series.

Meanwhile, the Proteas will be looking to seal the series at the Newlands next week.

