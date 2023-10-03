South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

New Zealand Women and South Africa Women lock horns in a five-game T20I series at Buffalo Park, East London, and Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Friday (October 6).

The White Ferns are coming off a 2-1 ODI series defeat over Proteas and will be eager to reverse their fortunes in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking about their head-to-head record in T20Is, New Zealand have won 10 games with South Africa and lost just three. Sophie Devine will captain New Zealand, while Laura Wolvaardt will do so for the hosts.

Among the batters, Wolvaardt is one of the players to watch out for from the Proteas. She has scored 387 runs in 10 T20Is at an average of 43. Among White Ferns, Suzie Bates is one of the batters to keep an eye on, having scored 340 runs in the last 10 games in the format.

Shifting focus to the bowlers, South Africa's left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba scalped 11 wickets in the last 10 games, making her one of the bowlers to watch out for. Also, keep a keen eye on the experienced pacer Lea Tahuhu racked up 20 wickets in the last nine T20Is.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 6, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 9:30 pm

Match 2 - October 8, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 5:30 pm

Match 3 - October 10, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 9:30 pm

Match 4 - October 14, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 5:30 pm

Match 5 - October 15, South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, 5:30 pm

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

New Zealand Women vs South Africa, T20I Series 2023 will be live streamed on the FanCode App and Website. However, there’s no telecast for this series in India.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women, T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

New Zealand Women

Kate Anderson, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Georgia Plimmer, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tebogo Macheke, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba