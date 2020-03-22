South African cricket team stayed in the same hotel as singer who tested positive for Covid-19

It has come to light that the South African cricket team stayed in the same hotel as Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive.

Cricket South Africa has suspended all cricket activity for the next 60 days.

South African cricket team (Image Credits: Twitter)

The South African cricket team were to play India in an ODI in Lucknow on March 15 before the tour was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has since come to light that the Proteas team were staying in the same hotel that singer Kanika Kapoor stayed at from March 14-16.

Kapoor has since tested positive for the virus. Over 100 teams, of more than 1000 people from the local administration and the UP health department, are working towards tracking down everybody that has come in contact with the singer during her stay in the city since March 11.

One team of experts is scanning video footage of the hotel where Kapoor stayed between March 14 and 16.

“There are reports that she dined in the hotel’s buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby. She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off,” an official was quoted as saying by The Times of India on Sunday.

“There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel’s annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her.”

The India-South Africa series has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, after the first ODI in Dharamshala was washed out without a ball being bowled. Cricket South Africa has also suspended all cricket activity in the country for 60 days.