South African cricketers could face jail time for match-fixing

Cricket South Africa charges intermediary under anti-corruption code.

by Neha Ravindra News 09 Feb 2017, 23:54 IST

Tsotsobe admitted being under investigation and is unsure about the outcome

What’s the story?

South African cricketers who attempted to fix matches in the 2015-16 domestic Twenty20 tournament are currently under the eyes of the country’s National Prosecuting Authority and are facing the prospect of fines and jail time. The case lies in the hands of state prosecutor who has gained ammunition from the original whistle-bowler in the case, as per Cricbuzz.

South African fast-bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe who was involved in the scandal has not paid his legal fees and has ignored the allegations laid bare by CSA’s Anti-corruption Unit against him. A source familiar with the case said, “As I understand it, it shouldn’t go away. It’s serious allegations and it needs to be followed up on.”

The heart of the matter

The Anti-Corruption Unit have been involved in the investigation of events leading up to the 2015-16 Ram Slam Twenty20 tournament since 2015. Six players have been banned for partaking in the fixture since then.

The former South African player Gulam Bodi was struck with a 20-year ban after admitting his business with the fixers and players, Thami Tsolekile was banned for 12 years, Pumelela Mastshikwe for 10 years, and Alviro Petersen for 2 years.

Tsotsobe’s name in this affair is yet to be established. It is almost a year since he admitted being under investigation and he has said he is unsure about the outcome. The fast bowler has not played a game during that period, although it is understood that he rejected a low-grade offer after the Lions, his franchise, were persuaded to offer one to the fast bowler by a third party.

In case you didn’t know...

The involvement of Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Craig Alexander is significant because both serve as witnesses unlike the players who were banned. A case against former New Zealand’s Chris Cairns showed the difficulty of match fixing allegations when a witness, Lou Vincent, was found guilty of match-fixing.

Charges against the players would be under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004, which has a section related to sporting and other gambling events. Players who plead guilty would appear collectively and those who claim innocence would appear individually.

What’s next?

Petersen is alleged to have been involved in meetings between the players and the match fixers, and was confirmed to be the whistle-blower. It has also been reported that the two players from the Dolphin franchise, van Jaarsveld and Alexander, were responsible for informing the CSA. Following his ban, Petersen admitted meeting the fixers and failed to immediately report as he was obliged to.

Both the players were approached by Bodi, who was commentating on the Africa T20 cup. Having failed to gain a playing contract for the season, Bodi used the series as an opportunity to lure players whom he was familiar with, but van Jaarsveld and Alexander reported him to the anti-corruption unit when approached.

Sportskeeda take

Cricket South Africa’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit has made incredible progress in its ongoing investigation and has charged the fixers and players under its Anti-corruption code. This strict policy of banning the accused to not take part in any match or any kind of event that is authorised or sanctioned by them represents zero tolerance.