Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The Hundred Men’s 2022: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will feature in the opening match of the second season of The Hundred at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 3 (Wednesday).

The new format attracted a lot of attention last year and delivered to its potential when it came to top level cricket as well.

A total of 34 matches will be played this season to determine the winner. Each team will play eight matches in the league stage before the top side makes it to the final. The second and third placed side will lock horns in the Eliminator to decide the other finalist.

The Brave defeated Birmingham Phoenix in the final by 32 runs to be crowned champions last year. They finished in second position in the points table with five wins from 8 matches.

On the other hand, Welsh Fire finished in seventh position last season with only three wins from eight matches. They will be keen to make amends this season and beating the defending champions would be a great start for them.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, The Hundred Men’s 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: August 3, 2022; 11:30 pm

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Pitch Report

The surface at the venue is very good for batting and although it has been the hottest summer in England this year, the pitch should hold up well given that it is an evening start. A score of around 140-150 is expected to be decent on this wicket. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Weather Report

The weather is set to clear for the second season of The Hundred to get underway in Southampton. There is around a four percent chance of rain but that shouldn’t worry either of the teams. The temperature will hover in the mid-20s during the match.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire: Probable XIs

Southern Brave

Southern Brave will miss the services of Quinton de Kock as the wicketkeeper-batter will take the field for South Africa against Ireland in Bristol. Even Jofra Archer is unavailable for the Brave. But they still have players like Marcus Stoinis, skipper James Vince, Chris Jordan and Tim David, among others in their ranks.

Probable XI: Joe Weatherley, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Whiteley, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Dan Moriarty, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton.

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire have been dealt a huge blow as their designated skipper Jonny Bairstow has decided to pull out of the entire season at the last moment. David Miller is also unavailable for them at the moment with South Africa playing against Ireland. However, the rest of the players are fit and available with Adam Zampa being one of the top overseas players.

Probable XI: Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Clarke, Matt Critchley, Josh Cobb, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, Naseem Shah/David Payne.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match Prediction

The opening match of The Hundred will have most of the local stars taking the field for both slides. However, looking at the combination of the sides, the defending champions Southern Brave look the strongest among the two given the amount of experience their players have.

The Brave will bank on Stoinis, James Vince, Jordan and Tymal Mills to come good. Meanwhile, a lot will depend on Banton and Zampa for the Welsh Fire to stun the champions from the previous season.

Prediction: Southern Brave are expected to win this encounter.

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire details and channel list

TV - NA

Live Streaming - Fancode

LIVE POLL Q. Who will score more runs in this match? James Vince Tom Banton 7 votes so far