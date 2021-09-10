Spain vs Germany, 1st T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Spain and Germany will face off in a three-match T20I series starting on the 10th of September 2021. Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain, will play host to all the matches in the series.

Spain and Germany played a 2-match T20I series in 2020 when the Germans were the touring side.

Spain won the first T20I. In pursuit of 140 runs, the hosts got home comfortably with 9 wickets to spare. However, Germany bounced back in the next game to level the series 1-1. They set Spain a target of 181, which proved to be too good as the Spanish team could only muster 122 runs, handing the visitors a handsome 58-run win.

Spain has played a total of 11 T20Is and have a healthy record so far. They have 9 wins and just 2 losses. Meanwhile, Germany recently hosted a T20I Tri-Series involving Norway and France. They won a total of four games in the series, including the final.

Germany will be high on confidence this time around as they tour Spain for another T20I series. With the series drawn last time out, both teams will be eyeing a series win this time around and we should see some exciting cricket between the two sides.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Germany, Germany Tour of Spain 2021

Date: September 10, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 2:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

The weather is bright and sunny for the entire course of the game. There is no prediction of rain and we can expect a full match to take place. The temperature will range between 29 to 32 degrees Celsius, making it warm and humid.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to assist fast bowlers with grass cover. They can extract good bounce and swing, which will make it challenging for the batsmen. However, if they apply themselves well, they will be able to score runs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Paul Hennessy, Christian Munoz-Mills, Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed, Zulqarnain Haider, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Raja Adeel, Hamza Saleem, Charlie Rumistrzewicz.

Germany

Abdul Rahimzei, Venkatraman Ganesan, Rohit Singh, Sahir Naqash, Harish Srinivasan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Dylan Blignaut, Ghulam Ahmadi, Vishnu Bharathi, Nilay Patel.

Match Prediction

Spain will look to take advantage of home conditions and will hold the upper hand going into the first T20I. However, Germany has played more T20I cricket in recent times and will take confidence from their fitness and positive results. Both teams will want to get off to a winning start and this should be an evenly matched battle.

TV and Live Streaming Details

