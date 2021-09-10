Spain vs Germany, 2nd and 3rd T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Spain and Germany will face off in the second and third games of the three-match T20I series on Saturday, September 11, at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain.

The opening T20I on Friday, September 10, turned out to be a one-sided affair in favor of the visiting team. Germany won the game by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare. After electing to field first, Germany restricted their opponents to a modest score of 128.

Hamza Dar top-scored for Spain with a 33-ball 39. He got apt support from Jack Perman, who made an unbeaten 20-ball 30 with two fours and as many sixes. Germany's Ghulam Ahmadi, Dylan Blignaut and Vishnu Bharathi picked up two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Germany lost the early wicket of Abdul Rahimzei in the second over. However, Talha Khan scored an unbeaten 44-ball 51 to take Germany over the finish line without having to break much sweat. Khan smashed six fours in his brilliant knock.

Dylan Blignaut played a handy knock of 47 off 38 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Khan and Blignaut stitched together an unbeaten 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket. For Spain, Raja Adeel Iqbal was the standout performer as he picked up two wickets.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Germany, Germany Tour of Spain 2021

Date: September 11, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM (IST)

Weather Report

There will be intermittent clouds throughout the duration of the matches. The temperature will be around the 16-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 40s and 50s.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one for cricket. Khan and Blignaut showed that big-hitting may not be all that tough on the surface. Batting second should be the way forward for both teams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Spain

Awais Ahmed, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz-Mills, Hamza Dar, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Kuldeep Lal, Jack Perman, Raja Adeel, Tom Vine

Germany

Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Abdul Rahimzei, Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Vishnu Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan, Asad Mohammad, Harish Srinivasan, Nooruddin Mujadady, Ghulam Ahmadi

Match Prediction

Germany looked clinical in all aspects in the previous game. Spain were found wanting, especially in their bowling department. Germany should be able to come out trumps on the back of their brilliant batting.

TV and Live Streaming Details

