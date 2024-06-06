Spice Isle T10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Grenada Cricket Association is all set to host the fourth edition of the Spice Isle T10, starting on Saturday, June 8. La Sagesse Park in St David, Grenada, will host all the matches of the competition.

Six teams will participate in the campaign: Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Saffron Strikers, Clove Challengers, Nutmeg Warriors, and Bay Leaf Blasters.

Each team will play a total of eight games in the league phase before the top four sides make it to the playoffs. The competition's grand finale is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 23.

Saffron Strikers will start this year's competition as the defending champions after winning last year's grand finale over Nutmeg Warriors by 23 runs.

Lendon Lawrence was the leading run-scorer of the campaign with 277 runs from 10 matches while Richard Rogers ended the competition as the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps.

Spice Isle T10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

June 8, Saturday

Ginger Generals vs Cinnamon Pacers, 10:00 PM

June 9, Sunday

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers, 12:30 AM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Saffron Strikers, 10:00 PM

June 10, Monday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:30 AM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Clove Challengers, 10:00 PM

June 11, Tuesday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Ginger Generals, 12:30 AM

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers, 10:00 PM

June 12, Wednesday

Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 12:30 AM

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 10:00 PM

June 13, Thursday

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers, 12:30 AM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals, 10:00 PM

June 14, Friday

Clove Challengers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 12:30 AM

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors, 10:00 PM

June 15, Saturday

Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 12:30 AM

Nutmeg Warriors vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 10:00 PM

June 16, Sunday

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, 12:30 AM

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers, 10:00 PM

June 17, Monday

Cinnamon Pacers vs Ginger Generals, 12:30 AM

Clove Challengers vs Bay Leaf Blasters, 10:00 PM

June 18, Tuesday

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers, 12:30 AM

Ginger Generals vs Clove Challengers, 10:00 PM

June 19, Wednesday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Cinnamon Pacers, 12:30 AM

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Cinnamon Pacers, 10:00 PM

June 20, Thursday

Nutmeg Warriors vs Saffron Strikers, 12:30 AM

Eliminator, 10:00 PM

June 21, Friday

Qualifier 1, 12:30 AM

5/6 Place Playoff, 10:00 PM

June 22, Saturday

Qualifier 2, 12:30 AM

3/4 Place Playoff, 10:00 PM

June 23, Sunday

Final, 12:30 AM

Spice Isle T10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Spice Isle T10 2024 will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Spice Isle T10 2024: Full Squads

Ginger Generals

Davis Charles, Lendon Lawrence, Jerel Jeremiah, Johann Jeremiah, Che Duncan, Clevon Bartholomew, Denroy Charles, Johnnel Eugene, Khavaugh Bartholomew, Gian Benjamin, Laurie Williams, Redhead Nicklaus, Ronel Williams

Cinnamon Pacers

Adrian Thomas, Nickozi Hillaire, Cyprian Forsyth, St Nickozi Hillaire, Dwane Walker, Junior Henry, Kirt Murray, Narun Singh, Ryan John, Keron Cottoy, Deyna George, Jeron Noel, Shermon Lewis

Saffron Strikers

Nicoby John Rickell Sylvester, Kem Charles, Kirt Walker, Ryshon Williams, Shaba Noel, Sheldon Joseph, Matthew Anil, Stephen Naitram, Darel Cyrus, Jamie Buddy, Javel St Paul, Reuel Williams

Clove Challengers

Darron Nedd, Divonie Smith, Kellis Andrew, Ronell Walker, Deron Hypolite, Haston Jackson, Kirt Murray, Javed Hazzard, Amikel Dubissette, Calvin Blache, Cazari Charles, Preston McSween

Nutmeg Warriors

Alex Moses, Andre Fletcher, Isaiah Simon, Roland Cato, Shadrack Descartes, Ashton Regis, Chris Alexander, Larry Edwards, Jevon Andrew, Enoch Toussaint, John Olive, Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters

Benjamin Wavel, Dillon Douglas, Handell Stafford, Heron Campbell, Kimo Peters, Shakim Charles, Imran Joseph, Micah Narine, Kelshon Andrew, Belfon Nyron, Donte Alexander, Hamauth Ramauth, Richard Rogers

